China grants RMB 200m to boost Nigeria’s economy, says Ambassador Yu Dunhai

Key points

China will provide RMB 200 million in grant assistance to Nigeria. The grant will support projects previously agreed upon by both governments. Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, announced the grant during a meeting with Nigeria’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Dunoma Umar Ahmed, in Abuja. The announcement comes as Nigeria and China mark more than 55 years of diplomatic relations. Both countries are deepening cooperation in agriculture, science and technology, education and youth employment. China’s zero-tariff policy on more than 100 agricultural products is expected to benefit Nigerian SMEs.

Main Story

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has announced a RMB 200 million grant to support Nigeria’s economic development and the implementation of projects previously agreed upon by the two countries.

Yu disclosed this during a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Dunoma Umar Ahmed, in Abuja.

The ambassador said China-Nigeria relations had remained a major component of China-Africa cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 55 years ago.

He noted that bilateral relations had entered a new phase of high-quality development under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, both countries have maintained close communication and coordination while working to implement agreements reached by their leaders, including the outcomes of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit.

Yu said the new grant was part of China’s efforts to support Nigeria’s national development and economic growth.

Responding, Ahmed commended the Chinese government for its continued support for Nigeria’s economic and social development. He said Nigeria would ensure that the grant was effectively utilised and would continue working with China to advance bilateral cooperation.

China and Nigeria have expanded their cooperation across several sectors, including agriculture, science and technology, education and youth employment. The two countries have also strengthened trade relations, with China’s zero-tariff arrangement covering more than 100 agricultural products providing opportunities for Nigerian businesses and SMEs.

The Issues

Effective utilisation and transparent management of the RMB 200 million grant. Ensuring that funded projects directly contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and development. Strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to maximise the benefits of its trade relationship with China. Expanding opportunities for Nigerian SMEs to benefit from preferential access to the Chinese market. Ensuring that bilateral economic cooperation produces measurable benefits for ordinary Nigerians.

What’s Being Said

Yu Dunhai, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria:

China and Nigeria have continued to strengthen communication and cooperation while implementing agreements reached by their respective leaders. He said the RMB 200 million grant demonstrates China’s continued support for Nigeria’s national development and economic growth.

Dr Dunoma Umar Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Ahmed commended China for its support and said Nigeria would make effective use of the grant while working with China to implement existing bilateral agreements and deepen relations between both countries.

What’s Next

The Nigerian and Chinese governments are expected to proceed with the implementation of projects covered by the grant. Attention will also be focused on how the funds are deployed and the extent to which the projects contribute to economic growth, trade, employment and social development.

Bottom Line

China’s RMB 200 million grant reinforces the deepening economic partnership between Nigeria and China. Beyond the financial assistance, the development highlights the need for Nigeria to effectively utilise bilateral opportunities in trade, agriculture, technology and other sectors to deliver tangible economic benefits.