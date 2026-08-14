Annette Esosa | August 14 2026

Key Points

Housemates balance rehearsals, chores, and disagreements with limited time left



Sleep deprivation and interpersonal conflicts increase tension



Diary sessions reveal personal reflections and shifting alliances



Supa Komando task competition adds excitement and challenge to the day



Final wager rehearsals continue late into the night

Main Story

As wager day nears, housemates in the Show Ya Sef house face the challenge of balancing intense rehearsals, household chores, and growing frustrations.

The day started with a dance workout followed by a final opportunity to perfect their wager presentation, led by Sultex. However, tiredness and disagreements soon surfaced, with some housemates opting out of chores and others clashing over interruptions and roles in the presentation.

The Issues

Tiredness takes its toll as several housemates struggle to stay awake during rehearsals, while tensions flare between Tram and Abi over interruptions and role changes. Frustrations also emerge from kitchen messes and strained relationships, such as Ricky’s conflict with Nomy and Araga’s concerns about Goddessa’s interactions with Yusuf.

What’s Being Said

Housemates shared candid thoughts during diary sessions, revealing personal grievances and alliances. Keivo was surprised by a double eviction, Sheba reflected on her strategic moves, and Oyin voiced doubts about other housemates. Temi Nkem expressed emotional struggles in her relationships, particularly with Keivo, highlighting the emotional complexity in the house.

What’s Next

The day progressed with the introduction of a new Supa Komando-sponsored task, “Lock In, Fire On,” where housemates compete in a series of obstacle courses leading to a puzzle challenge. The competition added a fresh dynamic as housemates vied for the titles of Ultimate Supa Komando Man and Woman, with Barry and Sheba emerging as winners.

Bottom Line

With wager presentations scheduled for the next day, housemates continued rehearsing late into the evening, hoping to overcome exhaustion and interpersonal conflicts to secure a win. The day was marked by a mix of competitive spirit, emotional moments, and strategic gameplay as the pressure of the competition intensifies.