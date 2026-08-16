Arsenal crush Manchester city 3-0 to win community shield

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 16, 2026

Key Points

Arsenal beat Manchester City 3-0 at the Principality Stadium to win the 2026 FA Community Shield

Riccardo Calafiori scored after 23 seconds before Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard completed the victory

The result gives Mikel Arteta his third Community Shield as Arsenal manager and hands new City boss Enzo Maresca a difficult competitive debut

Main Story

Arsenal opened their 2026-27 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Manchester City at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, securing their 18th FA Community Shield title.

Riccardo Calafiori gave Arsenal the lead after just 23 seconds, finishing a swift move initiated by Myles Lewis-Skelly. The goal was the fastest in Community Shield history and immediately put Manchester City on the back foot.

Arsenal doubled their advantage in the 28th minute when Kai Havertz headed the ball beyond Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. New signing Christos Tzolis provided the assist after linking with Martin Ødegaard, giving Arsenal a two-goal advantage before half-time.

Manchester City created opportunities before the break, with Erling Haaland testing David Raya and Jérémy Doku seeing an effort blocked. Arsenal, however, remained the more effective side and continued to threaten after the restart.

Ødegaard then made it 3-0 early in the second half after another incisive Arsenal move, with Tzolis supplying his second assist of the afternoon. The Arsenal captain’s finish effectively settled the contest.

Bukayo Saka came close to adding a fourth after coming off the bench, but Arsenal ultimately settled for a commanding three-goal victory.

The result gives Mikel Arteta his third Community Shield victory as Arsenal manager, while Enzo Maresca’s first competitive match in charge of Manchester City ended in a heavy defeat.

What’s Being Said

“It was a very good performance. We showed hunger and desire to win another trophy, but we know the season starts properly now.” — Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal captain.

“We need to improve, but there is still time before the transfer window closes and we will continue working.” — Enzo Maresca, Manchester City manager.

What’s Next

Arsenal now turn their attention to their Premier League title defence, beginning with Coventry City

Manchester City will prepare for their Premier League opener against Bournemouth next Sunday

Both clubs still have time to assess their squads and make further additions before the transfer window closes, with Maresca indicating that City could remain active in the market

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Arsenal have opened the new campaign with a statement victory over one of their principal rivals, while the result gives Arteta’s side early momentum heading into the Premier League season. For Maresca, the defeat exposes the scale of the rebuilding and adaptation required as Manchester City enters a new managerial era.