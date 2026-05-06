Customs intercepts N2.35bn cocaine, hands over seizures to NDLEA

Key points

Nigeria Customs Service intercepts 6.35kg cocaine worth N2.35bn along Lagos-Abidjan corridor

Over N5.5bn contraband seized, including explosives and synthetic cannabis

Seized drugs and suspects handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

Main story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has intercepted 6.35 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at N2.35 billion along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor, in a major crackdown on transnational drug trafficking networks.

Comptroller Gambo Aliyu disclosed this during the handover of seized narcotics and other illicit items to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Aliyu said the seizure followed the interception of a Toyota Highlander conveying the drugs, leading to the arrest of a 71-year-old suspect. The operation formed part of intensified enforcement efforts targeting smuggling routes along the West African trade corridor.

Beyond the cocaine haul, the command recorded additional seizures valued at over N5.5 billion within eight weeks, including explosives, petrol, and large quantities of “Ghana Loud” — a synthetic cannabis variant.

The comptroller disclosed that a total of 473 smuggling attempts were foiled across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo states, with multiple arrests made during coordinated operations.

He further revealed that four cylinders of mercury, each weighing 80kg and classified as hazardous under the Minamata Convention on Mercury, were intercepted and would be transferred to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for further investigation.

Aliyu noted that the unit had launched “Operation Hawk,” a targeted enforcement initiative that led to the seizure of 3,340 parcels of synthetic cannabis weighing 1,540kg.

He added that the unit also recovered N97.7 million in underpaid duties between February 3 and April 28, 2026, highlighting improved revenue enforcement alongside anti-smuggling operations.

According to him, the Customs Service is increasingly deploying advanced digital surveillance tools, including geospatial intelligence, satellite imagery, drones and predictive analytics, to monitor and disrupt smuggling networks.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face significant challenges related to drug trafficking, smuggling, and the influx of hazardous substances through its borders. The strategic Lagos-Abidjan corridor remains a major route for illicit trade, requiring enhanced surveillance and inter-agency collaboration.

The proliferation of synthetic drugs and environmental hazards such as mercury also raises public health and ecological concerns.

What’s being said

NDLEA Commander Ibrahim Kabiru commended Customs operatives for their professionalism and sustained collaboration in combating drug trafficking.

He confirmed the receipt of the seized cocaine, cannabis parcels and three suspects, noting that the operation sends a strong signal that Lagos and its environs will not serve as safe havens for illicit drug activities.

Customs authorities reiterated their commitment to dismantling smuggling networks and safeguarding the nation’s economy and public health.

What’s next

The NDLEA is expected to intensify investigations and prosecute suspects linked to the seizures, while Customs continues to expand intelligence-led operations across border corridors.

Further integration of technology-driven surveillance and inter-agency coordination is anticipated to strengthen enforcement outcomes.

Bottom line

The multi-billion-naira drug seizure underscores growing enforcement efficiency by Customs and its partners, but sustained vigilance and advanced intelligence systems remain critical to curbing illicit trade along Nigeria’s borders.