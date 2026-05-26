Military conducts airstrikes on terrorists in North-West, assures residents of safety during Eid-el-Kabir

Key points

Operation Hadin Kai warns of possible Boko Haram and ISWAP attacks during Eid-el-Kabir and urges heightened public vigilance.

Nigerian Air Force conducts precision airstrikes in Niger State, killing dozens of terrorists and destroying logistics networks.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi denies allegations of links to bandits, insisting his advocacy is focused on dialogue and rehabilitation.

Main story

The Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai has issued a security alert warning residents in the North-East of possible attacks by remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement by its Media Information Officer, Sani Uba, the military said credible intelligence indicated possible attempts by terrorists to target civilians through suicide bombings and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), particularly in crowded public spaces.

The Command urged residents to conduct Eid prayers close to their homes where possible, avoid large gatherings, remain vigilant in public spaces, and report suspicious movements or unattended objects to security agencies.

It also warned against unnecessary movement at night and the spread of unverified information capable of causing panic, stressing the need for reliance on official security communications.

Meanwhile, the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma Sector carried out coordinated precision air strikes between May 20 and May 23, 2026, targeting terrorist hideouts in Rafi and Mariga Local Government Areas of Niger State.

According to the spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, the strikes were based on credible intelligence tracking terrorist movements around Tungan Bako and Kasuwan Daji in Rafi LGA.

He said the first strike on May 20 neutralised several terrorists and disrupted their operational build-up, while a subsequent operation on May 21 targeted militants moving with rustled cattle, destroying their mobility and escape routes.

In another development, Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has denied allegations linking him to bandits, insisting that he would never support terrorism or activities capable of destabilising Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna, Gumi said his advocacy for dialogue and rehabilitation of armed groups had been misrepresented by critics and online commentators.

He maintained that Nigeria’s long-standing reliance on military operations alone had not resolved insecurity, arguing that alternative approaches such as amnesty, rehabilitation and reintegration were necessary.

Meanwhile, OPHK assured residents that comprehensive security arrangements had already been activated ahead of the Eid celebrations, with troops deployed to vulnerable locations across the theatre of operations.

The Command said surveillance and reconnaissance operations had been intensified, with additional support from sister security agencies, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and community-based vigilance groups.

It also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and media organisations to support public sensitisation efforts and encourage timely reporting of security threats.

The issues

Nigeria’s North-East continues to face persistent insecurity driven by remnants of insurgent groups, despite years of military operations and counterterrorism efforts.

Security agencies remain challenged by asymmetric warfare tactics, including suicide bombings, ambushes, and mobility across difficult terrain.

At the same time, debates persist over whether a purely military approach is sufficient, with growing calls for combined kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to address root causes of extremism.

What’s being said

The military insists that proactive intelligence and air operations are weakening terrorist capabilities ahead of the festive period.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies to prevent potential attacks.

Sheikh Gumi maintains that dialogue and rehabilitation remain key to addressing banditry, while critics continue to question the risks and effectiveness of such engagement strategies.

What’s next

Security agencies say they will maintain heightened surveillance throughout the Eid period, with rapid response units on standby to counter any emerging threats.

Air and ground operations are expected to continue across identified hotspots in the North-East and North-West regions.

Public awareness campaigns and inter-agency collaboration are also expected to intensify during and after the festive period.

Bottom line

While the military reassures Nigerians of strengthened security during Eid-el-Kabir, ongoing insurgent threats and renewed debates over counterterrorism strategy highlight the continued complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges.