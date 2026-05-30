Key points

Rolling Energy Ltd. has commended the Federal Government’s commitment to driving Nigeria’s transition towards cleaner, more sustainable, and affordable energy solutions.

Company CEO Mubarak Danbatta gave the commendation at the commissioning of the Jahi High-Capacity Compressed Natural Gas Daughter Booster Station in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Gas Minister Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, officially commissioned the new gas facility on Friday.

The project forms part of a broader national gas infrastructure expansion programme implemented through a partnership between Rolling Energy and the MDGIF.

The newly commissioned facility has already recorded strong patronage, serving between 350 and 400 vehicles daily since it commenced operation.

Main Story

The Rolling Energy Ltd., has lauded the Federation Government’s commitment in driving Nigeria’s transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable and affordable energy solutions.

Mr Mubarak Danbatta, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, gave the commendation on Friday in Abuja at the commissioning of its Jahi High-Capacity Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Daughter Booster Station.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by your peer Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) commissioned the facility.

News reports state that the facility formed part of a broader national gas infrastructure expansion programme being implemented through a partnership between Rolling Energy Ltd. and the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability.

The company’s current rollout includes a combination of High Capacity CNG Daughter Booster Stations, Liquefied CNG Mother Stations, LCNG Daughter Stations and Regasified LNG facilities strategically located across Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and Borno States.

In Jahi, Abuja, the new High Capacity CNG Daughter Booster Station features a sales capacity of 1,000 Standard Cubic Metres (SCM) per hour, supported by two CNG tube skids with a combined capacity of 17,000 SCM.

The facility also includes a Mass Conversion Centre equipped with trained technicians and world class conversion kits, with the capacity to convert up to 20 vehicles and 25 tricycles daily.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network.

The station is expected to serve as a major CNG hub within the Federal Capital Territory, with the capacity to cater for over 1,000 CNG vehicles and 100 trucks daily, while significantly improving gas supply and distribution in Abuja and its environs.

Danbatta said that the facility had already recorded strong patronage since it commenced operation, serving between 350 and 400 vehicles daily. He said the development demonstrated Nigerians’ confidence in natural gas as an economically viable energy solution.

The Issues

Expanding critical gas infrastructure across northern states to keep pace with the growing public adoption of alternative fuels.

Overcoming logistical barriers to deploy thousands of specialized vehicle conversion kits to motorists nationwide.

Strengthening long-term institutional alignment between public financiers, state regulators, and indigenous private operators.

What’s Being Said

Explaining how the joint midstream project acts as a direct validation of the country’s sovereign energy trajectory, Mubarak Danbatta described the project as “a demonstration of growing confidence in Nigeria’s gas future and the Federal Government’s commitment to utilising natural gas for economic growth, industrial development and energy security.”

Outlining the specific socioeconomic and developmental objectives underpinned by the new alternative automotive fueling hub, Danbatta noted that the project “was designed to improve access to cleaner and affordable energy, while supporting transportation, industrial growth, job creation and economic development.”

Disclosing the massive scale of technical logistics already completed to transition domestic motorists away from conventional premium motor spirit, he stated: “Rolling Energy has also supported the Federal Government’s gas adoption agenda through the deployment of more than 8,000 vehicle conversion kits in collaboration with PI-CNG & EV.”

Highlighting the rapid shifting of consumer preferences toward cheaper alternative fuels as visible market proof of utility viability, Danbatta remarked: “The growing adoption of gas-powered mobility solutions reflects increasing public acceptance of natural gas as a cleaner and more affordable transportation fuel,”

What’s Next

Rolling Energy will continue its systematic infrastructure rollout across its designated target sites in Kaduna, Kano, and Borno States.

Technical teams at the Jahi facility will scale up operations to achieve their full capacity of converting 20 vehicles and 25 tricycles every day.

The MDGIF will advance its collaborative funding mechanisms with private sector partners to bring more domestic gas infrastructure projects online.

Bottom Line

The commissioning of Rolling Energy’s Jahi booster station in Abuja highlights a successful public-private partnership with the MDGIF that has already scaled up to serve nearly 400 vehicles daily, reinforcing the business momentum behind President Tinubu’s gas utilization reforms and expanding local vehicle conversion capacity.