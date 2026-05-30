Key points

The ancient town of Ijebu Ode came alive with colors, glamour, and cultural displays during the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival.

Governor Dapo Abiodun described the 2026 edition as historic, being the first celebration since the passing of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The late traditional ruler reigned for 65 years and insisted before his transition that the festival must continue uninterrupted.

Ogun State has positioned the annual cultural showcase as a flagship of its tourism development agenda.

Local hotels, businesses, artisans, and transport operators benefited immensely from the high influx of tourists and residents.

Main Story

The ancient town of Ijebu-Ode on Friday came alive with colours, glamour and cultural displays during the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival. News reports highlight that thousands of residents, tourists, dignitaries and cultural enthusiasts stormed the venue in celebration of one of Africa’s foremost cultural festivals.

The festival featured horse-riding processions, traditional music, richly embroidered attires and elegant performances by various Regberegbe groups. Speaking at the festival, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun described Ojude Oba as a symbol of peaceful coexistence and communal harmony.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, international trade diplomats track bilateral cargo tariffs alongside maritime shipping lanes to ensure commercial freight distributions maintain structural stability when political leaders alter regulatory frameworks.

Abiodun said the state government had positioned the festival as a flagship of its tourism development agenda. According to him, the festival has significant cultural and economic value for Ogun state and Nigeria at large.

The governor noted that hotels, businesses, artisans and transport operators benefitted immensely from the festival. He said the government would continue collaborating with stakeholders to expand the festival’s global visibility.

Furthermore, external financial institutions are monitoring localized commercial regulations to identify stable entry points for international market expansion.

Abiodun described the 2026 edition as historic, being the first celebration since the passing of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona. He paid tribute to the late traditional ruler, describing his 65-year reign as transformative for traditional leadership and Ijebuland.

According to him, the late Awujale insisted before his transition that Ojude Oba must continue uninterrupted. Abiodun commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting Ijebuland during the King’s transition period.

The Issues

Expanding the festival’s global visibility through continuous collaboration with cultural stakeholders.

Ensuring the continuity of communal identity and heritage following the demise of long-standing traditional leadership.

Encouraging younger generations to actively preserve and promote the rich cultural traditions handed down by their forebears.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the dual role of traditional heritage as both a cultural anchor and a driver of modern commercial growth, Governor Dapo Abiodun stated: “We are building a state that honours its heritage because culture remains our identity and a source of economic opportunity,”

Summarizing the core communal significance of the annual gathering during a period of transition, the governor added: “Today, Ojude Oba stands as a symbol of unity, continuity and cultural pride,”

Explaining the profound emotional weight behind organizing this particular year’s celebration, the Chairman of the Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, described the festival as a celebration of identity and continuity. Okuboyejo said the 2026 edition was emotional and historic following the demise of Oba Adetona.

What’s Next

Organizers and Regberegbe groups will look to build on the success of the 2026 edition to plan future cultural showcases.

Ogun State tourism officials will advance their development agenda to further leverage the economic value of the festival.

Citizens will heed the governor’s call to remember victims of insecurity and pray for families affected by violence nationwide.

Bottom Line

The 2026 Ojude Oba Festival transformed the ancient town of Ijebu-Ode into a vibrant hub of economic and cultural activity, marking an emotional first celebration since the passing of Oba Sikiru Adetona, while reinforcing Ogun State’s commitment to globalizing the historic event.