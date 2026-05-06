Obi, Kwankwaso defection triggers political realignment as lawmakers abandon ADC

Key points

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso exit African Democratic Congress, sparking mass defections

18 National Assembly members join National Democratic Congress within 48 hours

Opposition dynamics shift ahead of 2027 elections amid coalition talks

Main story

Nigeria’s opposition landscape is undergoing a significant shake-up following the defection of two prominent political figures, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move that has triggered a wave of defections across the National Assembly.

Within 48 hours of their exit, no fewer than 17 members of the House of Representatives and one senator defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), consolidating the party’s growing influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The momentum had earlier been signalled by the defection of former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the NDC, further strengthening the party’s legislative presence.

The latest defectors, drawn from states including Kano, Anambra, Lagos, Edo, Rivers and Kogi, cited unresolved internal crises within the ADC as the primary reason for their departure, pointing to instability from the ward to the national level.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts by opposition parties to form a united front against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, signalling a broader realignment of political forces.

The issues

The wave of defections underscores deep-rooted challenges within Nigeria’s opposition parties, including leadership disputes, internal fragmentation, and weak institutional structures.

Frequent party switching by politicians also highlights the absence of ideological consistency, raising concerns about political stability and voter confidence ahead of the next general elections.

What’s being said

Lawmakers who defected attributed their decision to persistent leadership crises and unresolved litigation within the ADC, describing the situation as untenable.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio openly criticised the ADC during plenary, declaring the party “dead” amid the growing exodus.

Meanwhile, ADC officials dismissed the defections, insisting the party’s strength lies in its core structures and values rather than individual political figures.

What’s next

The NDC is expected to continue attracting political heavyweights and lawmakers as opposition realignments intensify ahead of 2027.

Political parties are likely to accelerate coalition negotiations, candidate selection strategies, and grassroots mobilisation in preparation for the elections.

At the same time, internal restructuring efforts within the ADC and PDP may determine their ability to remain competitive in the evolving political landscape.

Bottom line

The defection of Obi and Kwankwaso has triggered a major political realignment, reshaping opposition dynamics and setting the stage for a fiercely contested 2027 election cycle, where party cohesion and strategic alliances will be critical to electoral success.