INEC reopens final phase of voter registration ahead of 2027 elections

Key points

INEC to resume final phase of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from May 11 to July 10, 2026

Exercise targets new voters, PVC updates, and data corrections nationwide

Voter register to be displayed for public scrutiny from July 23 to July 29

Main story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the resumption of the third and final phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, scheduled to commence on May 11 and conclude on July 10, 2026.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, noting that the exercise had earlier been suspended on April 17 to allow for the clean-up of the voter register following claims and objections.

INEC said the final phase provides an opportunity for eligible Nigerians who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who missed earlier registration windows, to enrol in the electoral system.

The commission also advised already registered voters seeking to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or correct personal information to utilise its online portal or visit designated state and local government offices nationwide.

As part of the process, INEC disclosed that the updated voter register would be displayed for claims and objections between July 23 and July 29, in line with statutory provisions aimed at ensuring transparency and credibility.

The issues

Nigeria’s electoral process has historically faced challenges related to voter register integrity, including duplication, underage registration, and data inaccuracies. Ensuring a credible and up-to-date register remains critical to public trust and the legitimacy of elections.

What’s being said

INEC emphasised that the suspension of the previous phase was necessary to enhance the accuracy of the voter database, urging citizens to actively participate in the process.

The commission reiterated that the claims and objections window would enable Nigerians to scrutinise the register and contribute to improving its completeness and reliability.

What’s next

Following the conclusion of the CVR exercise, INEC will publish the updated voter register for verification before final certification ahead of upcoming electoral activities, including preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Bottom line

INEC’s resumption of voter registration marks a critical step in strengthening Nigeria’s electoral integrity, with citizen participation expected to play a decisive role in ensuring a credible and transparent voting process.