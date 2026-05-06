Lagos State Government intensifies student safety and climate awareness

Key Points

The Lagos State Government is conducting sensitization programs across public secondary schools focusing on climate change and road safety.

Senior Special Assistant Opeyemi Eniola confirmed that these initiatives are designed to equip teachers and students with practical knowledge for healthier communities.

The Ministry of Transportation is emphasizing responsible road usage, obedience to traffic signs, and the protection of road infrastructure.

Environmental experts highlighted that human activities like industrial production and deforestation are driving flooding and heatwaves in Lagos.

Education officials expect students to reinforce safety and sustainability messages during daily school assemblies.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its dedication to student wellbeing through a specialized sensitization program held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Basic and Secondary Education, Opeyemi Eniola, stated that the initiative is part of a continuous effort to foster safer and more sustainable school environments.

By training both educators and learners, the government aims to ensure that practical safety knowledge is passed down through school districts and reinforced during morning assemblies.

During the event, the Ministry of Transportation addressed the critical issue of road safety, noting that the road belongs to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists alike.

Officials expressed concern over the vandalism of road infrastructure, which compromises public safety, and announced that technology is being deployed to better protect all road users.

Simultaneously, environmental facilitators warned that climate change is already impacting daily life in Lagos through ecological imbalances and health risks, urging students to adopt wiser resource management today to protect future opportunities.

The Issues

Climate change is causing immediate problems such as extreme heatwaves and food shortages across communities.

The destruction of public road assets remains a major concern that affects the safety of the general public.

Human activities continue to place unsustainable pressure on the environment, worsening global climate challenges.

There is an urgent need to bridge the gap between government safety policies and the daily behavior of students and teachers.

What’s Being Said

“This will be a continuous programme,”. — Opeyemi Eniola

“We expect participants to return to their schools and reinforce today’s climate and road safety messages during assemblies,”. — Opeyemi Eniola

“The road belongs to every user, including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Everyone must obey traffic signs, use designated facilities properly and support government efforts towards safer roads,”. — Olasukanmi Ojowuro

What’s Next

Schools across Lagos will begin integrating road safety and climate messages into their daily assemblies.

The Ministry of Transportation will proceed with deploying new technology to monitor and protect road infrastructure.

Teachers are expected to act as long-term mentors for learners regarding climate-friendly and responsible behaviors.

The sensitization initiative will continue to rotate through various school districts to ensure total coverage.

Bottom Line

Lagos is integrating road safety and environmental sustainability into the secondary school curriculum to protect students from traffic accidents and the worsening effects of climate change.