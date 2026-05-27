Navy at 70: FOB Badagry holds outreach for orphanage home

Key points:

FOB Badagry organised a humanitarian outreach for Hephzibah Homes as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

The Navy donated educational and welfare materials to children and caregivers at the orphanage home in Badagry.

The Navy said the initiative reflects its commitment to community development and civil-military cooperation.

Main story:

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry on Tuesday organised a special humanitarian outreach for children at Hephzibah Homes, Ibereko, Badagry, as part of activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

Speaking during the outreach programme, the Commanding Officer of FOB Badagry, Navy Capt. Sa’id Kabir, said the initiative was aimed at demonstrating the Navy’s commitment to humanitarian service and social responsibility within its host communities.

Kabir noted that the Nigerian Navy’s anniversary celebration should go beyond recognising operational achievements to also positively impact the lives of people in surrounding communities.

He explained that the outreach was organised to bring joy and hope to vulnerable children, particularly as the nation marks Children’s Day.

According to him, the Nigerian Navy remains committed to protecting lives and property while strengthening civil-military relations through impactful community-based initiatives.

“The outreach programme is designed to bring relief and support to orphanage homes and to reassure the children that their present circumstances do not define their future,” he said.

Kabir stressed that every child deserves to grow up in a safe and supportive environment where they are loved, educated and empowered to pursue their dreams without limitations.

Items distributed during the outreach included rechargeable lights, school bags, notebooks, pencils, pens, water bottles and customised back-to-school packs for the children, while teachers and caregivers received rechargeable lamps and flasks.

The commanding officer emphasised that Nigeria’s future largely depends on the well-being and development of its children and young people, adding that adequate support systems are essential for building a more confident and productive generation.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to not only safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain and critical assets but also contributing meaningfully to national peace, welfare and community development.

The issues:

The outreach highlighted the growing need for sustained support for orphaned and vulnerable children, many of whom rely heavily on charitable organisations and interventions from public institutions for survival and education.

The event also underscored the importance of stronger civil-military cooperation and community engagement in promoting social welfare and national development.

What’s being said:

Kabir assured residents of the Navy’s continued support toward the growth and well-being of communities within its operational area.

Also speaking, Mrs Chinyere Okafor, Head Caregiver at Hephzibah Homes, who represented the Director, Mrs Konsit Eka, expressed appreciation to FOB Badagry for the gesture.

She disclosed that some of the children at the home were abandoned, while others were brought in through the intervention of social workers.

Okafor promised that the items donated by the Navy would be put to proper use for the benefit of the children and caregivers.

What’s next:

FOB Badagry is expected to continue community-based initiatives as part of efforts to strengthen relations with residents and support social development within its host communities.

The Nigerian Navy is also expected to sustain activities marking its 70th anniversary across various commands nationwide.

Bottom line:

Beyond maritime security operations, the Nigerian Navy is using its 70th anniversary celebration to reinforce its humanitarian role and deepen community engagement through support for vulnerable groups and social welfare initiatives.