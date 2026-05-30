NIMR receives N300m solar power facility to boost research, diagnostic services

Key points

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has commissioned a 100 KVA solar power system valued at N300 million to address persistent electricity challenges.

The facility, donated by Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme (ECEWS), will provide uninterrupted power to critical laboratories and research units.

Management says the project will reduce energy costs, improve research efficiency and strengthen healthcare service delivery.

Main story

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has commissioned a N300 million solar power facility aimed at addressing the institute’s long-standing electricity challenges and enhancing the efficiency of its research and diagnostic operations.

The 100 KVA solar power system, donated by Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme, is expected to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to key laboratories and research facilities, reducing reliance on conventional power sources and supporting sustainable energy use.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the Director-General of NIMR, John Obafunwa, represented by the Director of Administration, Mr. Bitrus Nelson, described the intervention as timely and strategic for the institute’s operations.

According to him, reliable electricity remains critical to NIMR’s mandate of conducting research and generating scientific evidence to support national health policies and interventions.

“Today’s event represents much more than the commissioning of a 100 KVA facility. It signifies a shared commitment to sustainable development, resilient research systems and strengthening global partnerships in advancing public health outcomes,” he said.

Obafunwa explained that the solar power installation would support several critical operational units, including the COBAS laboratory for HIV viral load testing, molecular laboratories conducting PCR-based analysis, biobank facilities housing ultra-low temperature freezers, seminar halls and other essential support services.

He noted that uninterrupted power supply is indispensable for laboratory research, cold-chain management, emergency preparedness and data management, adding that the facility would help preserve valuable research specimens and ensure continuity of critical services.

Managing Director of ECEWS, Andy Eyo, described NIMR as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s public health and research ecosystem, stressing that the project forms part of broader efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the country.

“Without NIMR, we would be more challenged than we can imagine. NIMR has played a significant role in Nigeria’s public health history and in responding to emerging public health threats,” Eyo said.

He disclosed that the project comprises 312 solar panels of 705 watts each, two 209 KVA lithium battery units and two 50 KVA inverters designed to provide stable and efficient power supply.

According to him, the system was developed based on lessons learned from previous renewable energy projects in the health sector and underwent extensive testing in collaboration with NIMR engineers before deployment.

“This is the most sophisticated solar facility we have deployed in the health sector. It is designed not only to provide stable power but also to reduce the institute’s energy costs so that more resources can be redirected into research and quality healthcare,” he added.

Representing the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, the NIMR Director-General commended ECEWS for supporting Nigeria’s health and research sector, noting that investments in renewable energy are critical for institutional efficiency and service continuity.

He revealed that NIMR’s monthly electricity bill exceeded N48 million shortly after he assumed office in August 2024 and later rose to between N49 million and N52 million despite limited government funding.

The Director-General said the institute had already implemented several energy-saving measures, including the installation of prepaid meters and stricter electricity management practices, but noted that the solar facility would provide a more sustainable solution.

The issues

Research institutions across Nigeria continue to grapple with rising energy costs and unstable electricity supply, which often disrupt critical laboratory activities and increase operational expenses.

For institutions such as NIMR, where scientific research, diagnostic testing and specimen preservation depend heavily on uninterrupted power, energy reliability remains essential to maintaining service quality and research integrity.

The growing adoption of renewable energy solutions is increasingly seen as a viable strategy for improving efficiency and reducing operational costs within the health sector.

What’s being said

NIMR management says the solar project will enhance operational efficiency, reduce dependence on fossil fuel-powered electricity and support environmental sustainability.

ECEWS maintains that the intervention is part of broader efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and public health systems across Nigeria.

Health sector stakeholders have also described renewable energy investments as critical to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare and research services.

What’s next

NIMR is expected to integrate the solar facility fully into its operations while monitoring its impact on energy costs and service delivery.

The institute also plans to continue implementing energy-efficiency measures to maximise the benefits of the installation.

Stakeholders anticipate that the project could serve as a model for similar renewable energy interventions in health and research institutions across the country.

Bottom line

The installation of a N300 million solar power system at NIMR marks a significant step towards addressing persistent energy challenges in Nigeria’s health research sector. Beyond reducing electricity costs, the project is expected to strengthen research capacity, improve diagnostic services and support the country’s broader sustainability and healthcare objectives.