Customers to receive N20.33bn meter refunds as NERC orders DisCos to clear MAP arrears

KEY POINTS

NERC orders DisCos to refund N20.33bn in outstanding MAP meter reimbursements within 12 months.

Refunds to be fully automated and credited monthly to customers’ accounts.

DisCos barred from offsetting meter refunds against customers’ legacy debts.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed all electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to refund N20.33 billion owed to customers under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

The commission ordered that the outstanding reimbursements be fully recovered and disbursed to affected customers over 12 months beginning March 1, 2026.

Under the MAP scheme, customers pay upfront for electricity meters, with the understanding that the cost will be refunded over time through energy credits from their respective DisCos. However, NERC observed that the pace of reimbursement has been significantly slow, prompting regulatory intervention.

The directive was contained in Order No: NERC/2026/025, which amends a previous 2023 order on meter cost reimbursement. The order was signed on February 27, 2026, by NERC Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, and Commissioner for Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

According to the commission, a compliance review conducted in February 2026 revealed that as of December 31, 2025, DisCos had failed to refund N20.33 billion to customers who procured meters under the MAP framework.

To address this, NERC mandated that all reimbursements be fully automated on customers’ accounts. DisCos are required to recognise the total cost of a MAP meter as credit upon activation and disburse it automatically as monthly credits over the approved 120-month amortisation period.

The order further stipulated that meter reimbursement credits must not be offset against customers’ legacy debts, insisting that both items be treated separately.

For prepaid customers, DisCos must generate monthly tokens representing the reimbursement no later than the fourth day of each month. For postpaid customers, the refund must appear as a distinct credit line item on monthly bills, deducted from the total payable amount.

To accelerate recovery of the N20.33 billion arrears, the commission directed DisCos to increase the rate of repayment over the 12 months. Prepaid customers will receive two reimbursement tokens monthly during the recovery phase, while postpaid customers will see two credit line items reflected on their bills.

NERC also mandated monthly compliance reports from all DisCos and the establishment of a dedicated email channel for customers who have not received their refunds. Details of complaints and their resolution status must be included in the reports submitted to the commission.

THE ISSUES

The slow pace of MAP meter reimbursements has raised concerns about regulatory compliance, transparency and consumer confidence in Nigeria’s power sector. Many customers who paid upfront for meters have faced prolonged delays in receiving refunds, undermining trust in the scheme.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

NERC says the new order is aimed at preventing further delays, improving customer notification and strengthening credibility in the electricity market. The commission maintains that automating reimbursements and enforcing strict reporting requirements will enhance transparency and accountability among DisCos.

WHAT’S NEXT

DisCos are expected to commence accelerated reimbursements from March 1, 2026, and file monthly compliance reports with the commission. Customers will also have access to dedicated complaint channels to report unresolved reimbursement issues.

BOTTOM LINE

With a firm regulatory order and a 12-month repayment window, NERC is moving to restore confidence in the MAP scheme by compelling DisCos to clear N20.33 billion in outstanding meter refunds and ensuring stricter oversight of future reimbursements.