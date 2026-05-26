Energy theft and obsolete meters causing massive revenue losses in electricity sector

Keypoints

The Nigeria Consumer Protection Network has warned that widespread energy theft is causing massive revenue losses across the electricity sector.

Regulatory reviews show that energy theft happens at both consumer and institutional levels from generation to distribution.

Infrastructure assessments revealed that obsolete and improperly configured wholesale meters lead to inaccurate readings and inflated subsidy claims.

Financial audits indicate that grid repair contracts are frequently inflated from hundreds of millions to several billion naira.

Expert recommendations emphasize that deploying smart meters, grid telemetry systems, and GPS-enabled monitoring will resolve the liquidity crisis.

Main Story

The President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, Mr Kunle Olubiyo, says Nigeria’s electricity sector continues to suffer massive revenue losses due to widespread energy theft and obsolete metering systems.

Olubiyo noted this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. Energy theft occurs at both the consumer and institutional levels across the electricity value chain from generation to transmission and distribution.

According to Olubiyo, at the consumer level electricity theft includes metre bypass, illegal connections and unauthorised access to power without proper billing.

To evaluate intermediate structural decay, the combination of consumer bypass schemes and severely degraded distribution infrastructure has left local utility operators financially incapacitated.

Olubiyo identified poor investment and lack of financial capacity among some electricity distribution companies as a major contributor to deteriorating infrastructure nationwide.

He cited instances where transformers remained faulty for years because DisCos allegedly lacked resources to carry out replacements or maintenance work, leaving communities to contribute millions of naira to repair transformers in their areas without success.

Furthermore, industry experts have exposed widespread financial inflation within public utility maintenance networks. Olubiyo alleged that institutional energy theft exists within the power sector, particularly through defective, obsolete, or wrongly installed metres used in monitoring electricity generation and distribution.

He explained that operators allegedly exploit maintenance and repair contracts through inflated contract sums and possible collaboration with vandals, warning that the entire electricity industry will continue to face liquidity challenges, revenue losses, and unstable power supply unless these structural leakages are plugged.

The Issues

Curbing multi-level energy theft that spans from household meter bypasses to institutional wholesale meter misconfigurations.

Eliminating corrupt inflation in grid infrastructure repair contracts when transmission towers collapse or face vandalism.

Eradicating dangerous “back-feeding” hazards caused by consumers illegally connecting a single property to multiple different voltage lines.

What’s Being Said

Defining the exact nature of unauthorized consumption at the household level, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network President Mr Kunle Olubiyo stated: “Whether through metre bypass or illegal connection, many customers are using electricity for free. That is energy theft,”

Exposing the massive discrepancies recorded by faulty wholesale meters at critical interfaces, he explained: “If 4,000 megawatts is generated and 7,000 megawatts is recorded, that is energy theft because the excess energy does not get to consumers,”

Criticizing the inflated pricing structures tied to grid infrastructure rehabilitation projects, Olubiyo noted: “When transmission towers collapse or infrastructure is vandalised, there is often a chain of beneficiaries from the repair contracts,”

Outlining the primary role that advanced data monitoring must play in salvaging the power grid, the expert stressed: “Technology has a major role to play in ending energy theft and vandalism. Smart metreing and proper monitoring systems will go a long way in reducing losses,”

Industry reports noted that “the sector had to urgently address infrastructure decay, weak regulation, poor investment, and corruption within the value chain.”

What’s Next

Regulatory agencies will use the provisions of the Electricity Act to enforce stricter operational compliance rules on distribution firms.

Utility operators will begin deploying advanced check meters, grid telemetry systems, and GPS-enabled monitoring to trace active vandalism sites.

Field technicians will replicate the secure pole-mounted meter framework used in military barracks across wider residential communities to curb tampering.

Bottom Line

Blaming a mix of household meter bypasses, inflated multi-billion naira repair contracts, and obsolete wholesale meters that trigger inaccurate readings and bloated subsidy claims, the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network has called for the urgent deployment of smart meters and grid telemetry to halt massive revenue losses paralyzing the power sector.