Jigawa approves N1.6bn dry season Agriculture Programme, N853m housing purchase

KEY POINTS

Executive Council approves N1.6bn for 2026 Dry Season Workers’ Agricultural Support Programme.

Initiative targets increased crop yield, food stability and reduced post-harvest losses.

Council also approves N853m for purchase of 86 housing units to address accommodation needs.

MAIN STORY

The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved N1.6 billion for the implementation of the 2026 Dry Season Workers’ Agricultural Support Programme, aimed at boosting food production and strengthening economic resilience across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the council meeting held on Tuesday in Dutse.

According to Musa, the programme is strategically designed to support workers with essential agricultural inputs, irrigation facilities, mechanisation services and extension support to ensure optimal productivity during the dry season.

He explained that the initiative is expected to significantly increase crop yields, stabilise food supply and reduce post-harvest losses statewide.

“The state government remains committed to policies and programmes that promote economic growth, food sufficiency and inclusive development for all citizens,” Musa said.

In a related development, the commissioner announced that the council also approved the purchase of 86 housing units from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development at a total cost of N853,138,929.56.

He noted that the acquisition is intended to address accommodation challenges within the state, particularly for public servants and other eligible beneficiaries.

Musa stated that the housing initiative aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s 12-Point Agenda, which prioritises housing and urban development as key components of improving citizens’ welfare.

“The initiative is designed to promote decent shelter, reduce housing deficits and enhance living standards. The sole aim is to expand access to affordable housing and improve the welfare of our people,” he said.

THE ISSUES

Jigawa, like many states across Nigeria, faces challenges related to food security, climate variability and housing deficits. Dry season farming has increasingly become critical to ensuring year-round agricultural productivity, while access to affordable housing remains a pressing concern for public sector workers and low-income earners.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The state government says the dual approvals reflect its commitment to strengthening food sufficiency and improving living standards. Officials maintain that investing in agriculture and housing will drive economic growth, reduce vulnerability and promote inclusive development.

WHAT’S NEXT

Implementation of the Dry Season Workers’ Agricultural Support Programme is expected to commence ahead of the 2026 dry farming cycle, with distribution of inputs and provision of irrigation and mechanisation support. Meanwhile, processes for the acquisition and allocation of the 86 housing units will be undertaken in line with government guidelines.

BOTTOM LINE

By investing N1.6 billion in dry season agriculture and committing over N853 million to housing, the Jigawa State Government is positioning food security and affordable shelter as central pillars of its development agenda.