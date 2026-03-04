ADC warns FG against ‘Selective Justice’, backs El-Rufai, Malami

KEY POINTS

ADC alleges selective justice in ongoing trials of Nasir el-Rufai and Abubakar Malami.

Party demands transparency, equal application of the law and adherence to constitutional safeguards.

South-South chapter calls for deeper probe into Edo attacks linked to arrest by DSS.

MAIN STORY

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cautioned the Federal Government against what it described as selective justice, declaring its readiness to stand by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and other party members facing prosecution.

El-Rufai and Malami are currently standing trial over allegations bordering on financial impropriety, wiretapping and misappropriation of public funds.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said while it respects the rule of law and upholds the principle that no individual is above the law, it was concerned about what it termed inconsistencies in the handling of cases involving its leaders.

“As a law-abiding party, it is important to state for the record that the ADC believes that no citizen, regardless of stature or past office, is above the law,” the statement read.

“However, in a constitutional democracy where the law is seen to operate selectively, it becomes imperative to insist that justice must be applied evenly, transparently and without political calculation.”

The party questioned the movement of the two leaders between different law enforcement agencies while investigations were reportedly ongoing, arguing that such actions raise concerns about fairness and due process.

“When a citizen is transferred from one detention facility to another before investigations are demonstrably concluded, it inevitably begs the question: is detention being used as an investigative shortcut, or as an instrument of pressure?” the statement added.

ADC called on relevant authorities to provide public clarification on the status of investigations and to ensure strict adherence to constitutional safeguards protecting against arbitrary or prolonged detention.

THE ISSUES

At the heart of the matter are allegations of selective enforcement and concerns about the rule of law. The ADC argues that while some high-profile individuals facing serious allegations have been granted bail and experienced swift legal proceedings, its members are allegedly subjected to extended custody and procedural delays.

In a related development, the party’s South-South Zone has demanded a more comprehensive investigation into the February 24 attacks in Benin City, Edo State.

The Department of State Services (DSS) recently arrested a 26-year-old suspect, Udeme Sunday Stephen, in connection with the incident, which reportedly targeted supporters of Peter Obi and some ADC chieftains.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Mabel Oboh, commended the DSS for the arrest but insisted that the incident required a broader probe.

“Was this truly the act of a single individual? Who financed it? Who provided logistical support? And who benefits from the climate of fear it sought to instil?” she queried.

Oboh clarified that the violence began at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, where several persons were reportedly injured. She added that the attackers later moved to the residence of the party’s national leader, John Odigie-Oyegun, damaging vehicles parked outside while party leaders were meeting inside.

WHAT’S NEXT

The ADC has called for time-bound prosecution of any charges backed by credible evidence and equal application of the law irrespective of political affiliation.

Meanwhile, the party is urging the DSS to expand its investigation into the Edo incident to identify alleged financiers and collaborators beyond the arrested suspect.

BOTTOM LINE

As legal proceedings continue against two of its prominent figures, the ADC is framing the matter as a broader test of Nigeria’s commitment to equal justice under the law, while also demanding a thorough investigation into politically sensitive attacks in Edo State.