AEDC announces extensive power outage across federal capital territory

Keypoints

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has announced a major power outage affecting numerous sectors of the federal capital.

Structural blackouts have hit critical national installations including the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the National Hospital.

Diplomatic facilities impacted by the grid failure include the European Union, Sudan, Egypt, Turkish, Pakistan, and India embassies.

Distribution officials confirmed that the current service interruption stems from a sudden technical fault on the network.

Repair crews from the Transmission Company of Nigeria have been deployed to fix the defective distribution infrastructure.

Main Story

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced power outage in various parts of Abuja including hotels and diplomatic buildings.

The AEDC made the announcement in its verified X handle recently. It said it also affected Bolingo Hotel, Wada Maida Building which houses the headquarters of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sudan, Egypt embassies, Envoy Hotel, European Union embassy among others.

The other places affected by the blackout National Planning Commission (NPC), National hospital, Turkish, Pakistan, India embassies.

To evaluate intermediate structural impacts, the outages have severely disrupted operations across dense commercial markets and administrative residential zones.

The company noted that Garki Area One, Two, Three, Seven and Eight, Garki village, Garki market, Ubiaja street, Kaltungo street, and Lagos street have been affected. Additional closures occurred along Oka Akoko Street, Treasury House, Karibu Hotel, and parts of Asokoro, specifically interrupting public utilities and hospitality businesses situated around Yakubu Gowon Street.

Furthermore, engineering divisions have combined forces to isolate the root cause of the widespread grid failure. The utility firm attributed the power outage to technical fault.

Regional dispatch managers indicated that multi-agency technical response units are operating at full capacity to systematically stabilize supply lines, urging consumers to exercise patience while the repair protocols are completed.

The Issues

Maintaining critical operations at essential public healthcare facilities and international transit hubs during unexpected blackouts.

Securing alternative backup energy grids for foreign diplomatic missions and sensitive state treasury buildings.

Troubleshooting large-scale technical faults rapidly to minimize commercial losses across major urban markets.

What’s Being Said

Listing the extensive collection of municipal corridors left without electrical supply, the AEDC stated: “Also, Garki Area One, Two, Three , Seven and Eight, Garki village, Garki market, Ubiaja street, Kaltungo street, Lagos street have been affected.”

Mapping the specific institutional zones and residential layouts hit by the outage, the bulletin noted: “Also affected are Oka Akoko Street, Treasury House, Karibu Hotel, part of Asokoro, such as Yakubu Gowon Street.”

Specifying the administrative quarters and foreign mission properties impacted by the network collapse, the company explained: “Similarly, Imo Government Lodges, Gado Nasko Street, Justice Sowemimo, Hassan Musa Katsina Streets, part of Jasse Martin, NIA, TY Danjuma Street are without power supply.”

Detailing the geographical spread of the blackout toward the airport perimeter, the utility added: “It said also affected are Lugbe, Jedo, Forte Royal, Back Of Dunamics, Customs Quarters, Aviation Village Piwoye Kapwa Ok Water, Nicomsat, Korean School and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,”

Outlining the ongoing remediation efforts being executed on the damaged network, the firm confirmed: “The technical team of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is currently working to restore power supply .”

Expressing official regrets to the general public over the unprogrammed service downtime, the management concluded: “We regret for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding,”

What’s Next

Technical teams from the TCN will finish repairs on the faulty transmission components to restart line loads.

System controllers will systematically re-energize the Garki, Asokoro, and Lugbe distribution sub-stations to prevent grid overload.

Facility engineers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport will shift operations from auxiliary generators back to the primary grid once supply stabilizes.

Bottom Line

Triggered by a sudden technical fault, a massive power outage announced by the AEDC has hit Abuja, shutting off electricity to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the National Hospital, the Treasury House, and multiple foreign embassies including the European Union mission, while TCN teams work to restore power.