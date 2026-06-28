Croatia, England Advance to World Cup Round of 32 After Final Group Wins

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 28, 2026

Key Points

Croatia defeat Ghana 2-1 to finish top of Group L and qualify for the FIFA World Cup Round of 32

England secure a 2-0 victory over Panama to complete their group-stage campaign with nine points

Ghana remain in contention for a knockout berth as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams

Main Story

Croatia and England have booked their places in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after recording victories in their respective final Group L matches, while Ghana remain hopeful of progressing as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Croatia claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ghana to finish at the top of the group. Petar Sucic opened the scoring in the 31st minute after finishing a well-worked move initiated by Mateo Kovacic, giving the Europeans a deserved first-half advantage following sustained pressure.

The 2018 World Cup finalists dominated possession for long periods, with captain Luka Modric orchestrating play from midfield and helping Croatia dictate the tempo against a resilient Ghanaian side.

Ghana returned from the interval with renewed intensity and restored parity in the 73rd minute when Daryl Luckassen converted Ernest Nuamah’s assist to reignite their hopes of earning a valuable point. As the contest became increasingly physical, Croatia’s Ivan Perisic received a yellow card before the decisive moment arrived in the closing stages.

Nikola Vlasic restored Croatia’s lead in the 82nd minute after receiving an incisive pass from Modric, sealing all three points and confirming Croatia’s progression as Group L winners.

Despite the defeat, Ghana finished the group stage with four points, leaving the Black Stars awaiting results from other groups to determine whether they qualify among the competition’s best third-placed teams.

In the group’s other fixture, England secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Panama to complete an unbeaten group campaign.

After a disciplined defensive display from Panama frustrated England throughout the opening half, Jude Bellingham finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a composed finish following Bukayo Saka’s assist.

England doubled their advantage just five minutes later when captain Harry Kane converted Bellingham’s pass to put the result beyond doubt.

The encounter also saw disciplinary action handed to Panama’s Jose Fajardo and Adalberto Andrade, while England defender Jarell Quansah was also cautioned.

England comfortably managed the closing stages to preserve their clean sheet and secure qualification for the knockout phase, where they are expected to face one of the tournament’s qualified third-placed teams. Panama, meanwhile, exit the competition after failing to collect enough points to advance.

What’s Being Said

“The players showed maturity and composure when the match became difficult. Finishing top of the group was our objective, and we achieved it,” Croatia captain Luka Modric said after the victory.

England manager praised his side’s patience after breaking down Panama’s organised defence, highlighting the team’s improved attacking movement in the second half.

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