Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves lands on Netflix four years after record-breaking cinema run

Key points

King of Thieves has debuted on Netflix, becoming the latest platform to host the acclaimed Yoruba-language epic.

The film originally premiered in cinemas in April 2022 and grossed N320.8 million at the West African box office.

It previously streamed on Prime Video before securing a Netflix release.

The movie was the highest-grossing indigenous language Nollywood film at the time of its release.

Its success helped demonstrate the commercial viability of big-budget Yoruba-language productions.

Main Story

Four years after its successful cinema debut, King of Thieves has expanded its distribution journey with a release on Netflix, bringing one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful indigenous-language films to a wider global audience.

The Yoruba-language epic, produced by Femi Adebayo in collaboration with Anthill Studios and Euphoria 360 Media and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, first premiered in cinemas on April 8, 2022.

The fantasy action-drama enjoyed an impressive 14-week theatrical run and generated N320.8 million at the West African box office, setting a record as the highest-grossing indigenous-language Nollywood film at the time.

Following its cinema success, the film moved to Prime Video in August 2022 before securing its latest streaming home on Netflix.

The movie’s commercial performance marked a significant moment for indigenous-language filmmaking in Nigeria, demonstrating that large-scale productions rooted in local culture, mythology and language could attract mainstream audiences and generate substantial box-office returns.

According to Adebayo, the project was conceived as an ambitious attempt to showcase Yoruba culture and storytelling through high production values and a cinematic scale rarely associated with indigenous-language productions.

The film’s continued movement across multiple distribution platforms reflects its enduring appeal and the growing international demand for African stories with strong cultural authenticity.

The issues

For years, indigenous-language films were often viewed as niche productions with limited commercial prospects compared to English-language releases.

The success of King of Thieves challenged that perception by proving that audiences were willing to support culturally grounded stories when backed by strong production quality, effective marketing and wide distribution.

Its performance has also encouraged renewed interest in epic historical and fantasy storytelling within Nollywood, particularly projects drawing from African mythology and traditional narratives.

The film’s arrival on Netflix further highlights the increasing role of global streaming platforms in extending the lifespan and reach of Nigerian productions long after their cinema runs have ended.

What’s being said

“The idea for King of Thieves has been in development for several years.” — Femi Adebayo

“It was driven by his desire to create a large-scale Yoruba-language film that would showcase indigenous culture, mythology and storytelling using high production values.” — Statement attributed to Femi Adebayo

“The film proved that a big-budget Yoruba epic is commercially viable.” — Industry assessment of the film’s performance

What’s next

The Netflix release is expected to introduce the film to new audiences beyond Nigeria and West Africa, potentially extending its cultural and commercial impact.

Industry observers will also be watching whether its continued success strengthens investor confidence in indigenous-language productions and encourages more large-scale African epic films.

Bottom line

King of Thieves has evolved from a record-breaking box-office success into a streaming-era success story, reinforcing the commercial potential of indigenous-language Nollywood films and demonstrating the global appeal of authentic African storytelling.