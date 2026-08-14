Super Falcons miss 2027 World Cup after South Africa’s defeat

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| August 14, 2026

Key Points

Super Falcons lose 2-1 to South Africa in Casablanca to miss the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s defeat ends its record of appearing at every Women’s World Cup since 1991

South Africa advances to the inter-confederation playoffs for another route to Brazil 2027

Main Story

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have missed the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing 2-1 to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the continental playoff in Casablanca on Thursday.

The defeat ends Nigeria’s uninterrupted participation at every edition of the Women’s World Cup since the competition began in 1991 and leaves South Africa with a place in the inter-confederation playoffs.

The Super Falcons entered the playoff after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), while South Africa had suffered a 2-1 defeat to hosts Morocco.

Nigeria created opportunities in the first half through counter-attacking moves involving Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega. Michelle Alozie also came close to opening the scoring but dragged her effort narrowly wide.

South Africa took the lead in the 56th minute when Thembi Kgatlana converted an opportunity following a quick attack. Refiloe Jane doubled the advantage in the 77th minute after a rebound deflected off substitute Christy Ucheibe.

Nigeria were handed a late opportunity when Jane handled Alozie’s goal-bound header inside the penalty area. Following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, Nigeria were awarded a penalty and Jane was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Ucheibe converted the spot-kick in added time, but Nigeria could not find an equaliser before the final whistle.

What’s Being Said

“We came, did the best that we could, but our best was not good enough. We take full responsibility for everything that happened,” said Justine Madugu, Super Falcons head coach.

Madugu also identified poor finishing and defensive errors as major factors in the defeat, saying South Africa were more clinical with the opportunities they created.

What’s Next

South Africa will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs for one of the remaining places at the 2027 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign ends with no further route to the tournament

The defeat leaves the Super Falcons with a four-year gap before the next opportunity to qualify for the competition

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s failure to convert chances and prevent decisive defensive errors has ended a 35-year run of World Cup appearances. The result is not only a qualification setback but a significant break in the continuity of the country’s most successful women’s football programme.