Nigeria, US reaffirm commitment to deepen defence cooperation

Key Points

Nigeria and the US reviewed defence and security cooperation in Washington.

Talks focused on military relations, intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism.

Officials also reviewed progress under the Nigeria-US Joint Working Group.

Both countries pledged continued dialogue and cooperation against regional and global threats.

Main Story

Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation following high-level bilateral talks in Washington, D.C.

The discussions focused on military-to-military relations, intelligence cooperation, counter-terrorism and greater coordination between the two countries, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, led the Nigerian delegation, which included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.

Also on the delegation were the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Parker Udiandeye, and other senior officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Nigerian officials met senior representatives of the U.S. Department of Defence led by Julia Sokol, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs.

The meeting formed part of the Nigeria-US Joint Working Group Defence Bilateral Talks, with both sides examining areas of cooperation in security architecture, intelligence sharing and military operations.

The engagement coincided with the second meeting of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group, led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Ribadu co-chaired the meeting with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

The meeting reviewed progress on agreed actions and strategic frameworks following Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement, mutual respect and closer strategic cooperation in addressing security threats affecting Nigeria, the region and the wider international community.

The Issues

The talks come amid efforts by Nigeria and the US to strengthen coordination on defence, intelligence and counter-terrorism, with both countries seeking closer military and security cooperation.

What’s Next

Nigeria and the US are expected to continue engagements through the Joint Working Group and other bilateral security channels, with emphasis on implementing agreed areas of cooperation.

Bottom Line

Nigeria and the US are seeking deeper defence and security cooperation through closer military relations, intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts against terrorism and other security threats.