Seven African Teams Reach FIFA World Cup Round of 32

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 28, 2026

Key Points

Seven of Africa’s 10 representatives have secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup Round of 32

Algeria and DR Congo remain in contention ahead of decisive final group matches on Sunday

The expanded 48-team World Cup has provided Africa with its strongest knockout-stage representation in tournament history

Main Story

Seven African nations have booked places in the Round of 32 at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining the continent’s growing competitiveness at the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams.

Morocco, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Cabo Verde, Senegal and Ghana have all confirmed qualification for the knockout phase, while Algeria and DR Congo remain in contention ahead of their final group-stage fixtures on Sunday.

Morocco secured second place in Group C after defeating Haiti 4-2 to set up a Round of 32 clash with Group F winners the Netherlands on June 29. South Africa also made history by reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time, recovering from an opening defeat to co-hosts Mexico with a draw against Czechia and a victory over Korea Republic to finish second in Group A. Bafana Bafana will face Canada in the next round.

Côte d’Ivoire advanced as Group E runners-up after victories over Ecuador and Curaçao and will play the runners-up from Group I on June 30. Egypt finished second in Group G following a 1-1 draw with Iran and will meet Australia in Dallas.

Tournament debutants Cabo Verde have emerged as one of the surprises of the competition after finishing unbeaten in Group H with draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. The Islanders now face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32.

Senegal progressed as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams after a commanding 5-0 victory over Iraq, while Ghana secured qualification before their final Group L fixture after results elsewhere guaranteed their progression.

The expanded tournament format has significantly increased Africa’s chances of advancing, with the continent represented by 10 nations—the highest number in FIFA World Cup history. Under the new structure, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, qualify for the Round of 32.

“We knew this tournament would present a new opportunity for African football, and our objective has always been to compete with the world’s best,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said previously while highlighting the expanded World Cup format and its broader global representation.

What’s Being Said

African football observers have described the continent’s performance as one of its strongest collective showings at a FIFA World Cup, with several teams producing disciplined defensive displays and improved tactical consistency against traditional football powers.

Football analysts have also pointed to Cabo Verde’s unbeaten group-stage campaign and South Africa’s historic qualification as evidence of the increasing depth across African football beyond its traditional heavyweights.

What’s Next

Algeria face Austria on Sunday in a decisive Group J fixture, with a place in the Round of 32 at stake.

DR Congo must defeat Uzbekistan and hope Portugal lose to Colombia to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

The Round of 32 fixtures begin on June 28, with South Africa taking on Canada before Morocco face the Netherlands on June 29.

Cabo Verde will meet defending champions Argentina, while Egypt face Australia and Côte d’Ivoire await their confirmed opponents.

The Bottom Line: Africa’s impressive representation in the Round of 32 reflects the benefits of the expanded FIFA World Cup format and the continued development of football across the continent. With seven teams already through and two more still in contention, the 2026 tournament is shaping up to be Africa’s most successful World Cup campaign in terms of knockout-stage participation.