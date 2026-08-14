NUATE says N25bn unremitted ticket charges threaten aviation operations

Key Points

NUATE says airlines have failed to remit about N25 billion in Ticket Sale Charges.

The union says the funds are needed for aviation agencies’ operations and workers’ welfare.

NUATE says workers’ rights and freedom of association also contributed to recent industrial action.

NCAA and FAAN have urged stakeholders to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

Main Story

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has raised concerns over the alleged non-remittance of about N25 billion in Ticket Sale Charges (TSC), saying the shortfall is affecting the operations and welfare responsibilities of aviation agencies.

NUATE Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory, Ahmed Yusuf, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Yusuf said the funds represented the five per cent TSC collected from passengers for distribution among relevant aviation agencies.

He said the failure of airline operators to remit the charges had denied the agencies revenue required to meet operational expenses and provide adequate welfare for their employees.

Yusuf questioned how the aviation sector could remain financially sustainable if funds meant for agencies were not remitted.

He said the affected agencies relied on the revenue to provide services, meet running costs and sustain their workforce.

The NUATE chairman also linked the recent industrial action by aviation unions to unresolved issues involving workers and airline operators.

He said the action, jointly undertaken by NUATE and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), disrupted flight operations before it was suspended following discussions aimed at resolving the dispute.

The unions had shut terminal entrances at some airports, leading to flight cancellations by affected airlines.

Yusuf said the dispute also involved the alleged refusal of Air Peace to allow its employees to unionise, stressing that the unions were defending workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective representation.

He cited Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees freedom of association.

According to him, airline operators have established platforms to advance their collective interests and workers should similarly be allowed to organise.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had appealed to the aviation unions to suspend their industrial action.

The NCAA Director-General, Capt. Chris Najomo, said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, was working to resolve the issues.

Najomo said the authority was concerned about the impact of the dispute on passengers and other aviation stakeholders.

He disclosed that a meeting convened by the minister could not hold because airline operators failed to attend.

The NCAA assured passengers that flight safety remained unaffected and that it continued to carry out its statutory safety oversight responsibilities.

The authority also urged the parties to pursue dialogue and cooperation to resolve the dispute and restore normal operations.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) similarly assured passengers that airport operations would continue despite the industrial action.

FAAN said it was monitoring the labour dispute and working with stakeholders to limit its impact on airport operations.

The authority said it supported efforts by Keyamo and other stakeholders to resolve the issues and was collaborating with aviation agencies, airlines, security agencies and other stakeholders to maintain uninterrupted airport operations.

The Issues

The dispute centres on the alleged non-remittance of about N25 billion in TSC and unresolved labour issues involving aviation workers and airline operators. NUATE says both issues have implications for agency funding, workers’ welfare and the stability of aviation operations.

What’s Being Said

NUATE says the unremitted charges are needed by aviation agencies to meet operational responsibilities and workers’ welfare, while the NCAA and FAAN have called for dialogue to resolve the wider dispute.

What’s Next

Stakeholders are expected to continue discussions aimed at resolving the issues between aviation unions and airline operators, while aviation authorities work to minimise disruptions to passengers and airport operations.

Bottom Line

NUATE says about N25 billion in unremitted Ticket Sale Charges is putting pressure on aviation agencies, while a separate dispute over workers’ unionisation rights has contributed to industrial action. Aviation authorities are pushing for dialogue to restore normal operations.