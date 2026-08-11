Super Falcons urged to focus on South Africa World Cup play-off

Key Points

FCT football stakeholders have urged the Super Falcons to move on from their WAFCON quarter-final defeat to Cameroon.

Nigeria will face South Africa on Thursday in an African play-off for a place in the next stage of World Cup qualification.

Stakeholders called for improved preparation, tactical discipline and psychological readiness.

The winner of the Nigeria-South Africa tie will advance to the next stage of the qualification process.

Main Story

Football stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory have urged Nigeria’s Super Falcons to put their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) disappointment behind them and concentrate on Thursday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification play-off against South Africa.

The Super Falcons, defending champions, were eliminated from the WAFCON after a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Cameroon in Casablanca on Sunday.

The result ended Nigeria’s title defence and ruled out automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

However, Nigeria remains in contention for a World Cup place through the African play-off involving the four teams eliminated at the WAFCON quarter-final stage.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, the stakeholders said the team must regain its confidence and use the encounter with South Africa to revive its World Cup hopes.

Ahmed Adamu, a coach with Hope Football Club, urged the players not to lose hope, reminding them that Nigeria had won the African women’s title a record 10 times.

Abimbola Samuel, owner of Casmatt Football Club and technical adviser to the team, appealed to Nigerians not to condemn the players, arguing that inadequate preparation had affected their performance.

Paul Joseph, a sports analyst, said the Cameroon defeat should not undermine the players’ confidence. He called for improvements in finishing, creativity, midfield control and tactical planning ahead of the South Africa encounter.

Joseph also urged the technical crew to select players based on current form, fitness and tactical suitability rather than reputation.

Tolulope Oguntimilehin, a sports journalist, called for greater support for the team while urging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to review the Super Falcons’ preparation for major competitions.

Olufunmilayo Adeoti, coach of Abigealand FC, said the team needed to regain its confidence and approach the South Africa match with greater tactical discipline.

Under the revised qualification format, the four WAFCON quarter-final losers will contest an African play-off, with the successful teams advancing to the 10-team FIFA Inter-Confederation Play-Off Tournament.

What’s Being Said

“Setbacks are part of sports, and the ability to bounce back defines champions.” – Ahmed Adamu, coach, Hope Football Club

“That same fighting attitude must be replicated in the next match as they chase the World Cup ticket.” – Ahmed Adamu, coach, Hope Football Club

“The immediate priority now must be the World Cup qualification play-off against South Africa.” – Paul Joseph, sports analyst

“The team must learn from the Cameroon game, improve its finishing and creativity and be more clinical in front of goal.” – Paul Joseph, sports analyst

What’s Next

Nigeria will face South Africa on Thursday in the African play-off, while Ghana will take on Côte d’Ivoire. The winner of the Nigeria-South Africa encounter will advance to the next stage of the World Cup qualification process.

The Issues

The Super Falcons must recover quickly from their WAFCON exit while addressing the preparation, tactical and psychological shortcomings identified by the stakeholders.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s WAFCON title defence is over, but the Super Falcons still have a route to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, making Thursday’s encounter with South Africa their immediate priority.