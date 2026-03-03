Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Al-Nassr for Madrid after Riyadh Drone strikes

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 4, 2026

Key Points

Cristiano Ronaldo departs Riyadh for Madrid aboard £61m private jet after reported regional strikes

Saudi Ministry of Defence confirms drone attack near US Embassy caused minor damage

Move follows US-Israeli strikes in Iran and reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Main Story

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain and forward of Al-Nassr, has left Saudi Arabia for Madrid following escalating regional tensions after reported US-Israeli strikes in Iran.

According to UK media reports, the 41-year-old departed Riyadh late at night aboard his £61 million ($81 million) Bombardier Global Express 6500 private jet. Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 confirmed the aircraft left Riyadh at approximately 8:00 pm and landed in Madrid shortly before 1:00 am, flying over Egypt and the Mediterranean.

The departure comes after a night of reported security incidents in the region. The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that a limited fire broke out at the United States Embassy in Riyadh after it was struck by two drones, causing minor material damage.

Iranian state media also reported that a command and staff building in Bahrain had been destroyed. Earlier, US-Israeli military strikes in Iran on February 28, 2026, were said to have targeted senior Iranian figures. Iranian state media reported on March 1 that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed, declaring 40 days of mourning and a seven-day national holiday.

Riyadh, where Ronaldo resides with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children, was reported to have been affected by developments linked to the broader regional conflict.

Neither Ronaldo nor Al-Nassr had issued an official statement at press time regarding the duration or purpose of his stay in Spain.

What’s Being Said

A spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defence said, “A limited fire broke out at the United States Embassy in Riyadh after it was hit by two drones,” noting that the strike caused “minor material damage.”

Iranian state media, announcing the reported death of Khamenei, declared, “The nation will observe 40 days of mourning, and a seven-day national holiday will commence immediately.”

No official statement has yet been released by Al-Nassr or Ronaldo’s representatives clarifying whether the trip is temporary or security-related.

What’s Next

Saudi authorities are expected to provide further security updates regarding the embassy incident

Regional diplomatic responses may unfold in the coming days following the reported strikes

Al-Nassr’s upcoming fixtures could clarify whether Ronaldo’s absence affects team selection

The Bottom Line: Ronaldo’s departure underscores how rapidly escalating geopolitical tensions can intersect with global sports. While there is no confirmation of direct danger to the player, the move reflects heightened security sensitivity amid an increasingly volatile regional climate.