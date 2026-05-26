Court orders final forfeiture of illegal mining site, lithium stones, trucks to FG

Key points

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of properties linked to illegal mining activities in Ogun State to the Federal Government.

The forfeited assets include a mining site, trucks loaded with lithium and mica stones, a 40-foot container and a Toyota SUV.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said the assets were recovered from Chinese and Nigerian suspects involved in illegal mineral exploitation and export activities.

Main story

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the final forfeiture of properties recovered from Chinese nationals and Nigerians allegedly involved in illegal mining activities in Ogun State to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The order was granted on Friday following a motion filed by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through its counsel, Bilkisu Buhari.

The Commission sought an order for the custody and disposal of the recovered assets pursuant to Section 330 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and other relevant laws.

Assets forfeited to the Federal Government include a mining site located behind the Baale’s Palace on Ileposo Street, adjacent to 59 Street, Ode-Remo, Ogun State; a Toyota 4Runner SUV with registration number AWE 261 AE; two trucks loaded with substantial quantities of mica and lithium stones; and a 40-foot container containing large quantities of the mineral resources.

The EFCC also requested an order empowering the Commission, in collaboration with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency and court officials, to dispose of the forfeited assets and deposit the proceeds into an interest-bearing account pending the conclusion of the criminal trial.

According to an affidavit deposed to by an EFCC operative, intelligence reports indicated that several individuals, including Chinese nationals and Nigerians, were involved in the illegal mining and trade of mineral resources, particularly mica and lithium stones.

The affidavit revealed that the syndicate allegedly sourced the minerals from different locations across Nigeria before transporting them to a processing site in Ode-Remo Local Government Area of Ogun State for sorting and preparation for export through Apapa Wharf and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The Commission further disclosed that operatives conducted a sting operation in the early hours of May 9, 2025, leading to the arrest of two Chinese nationals alleged to be kingpins of the operation alongside six Nigerians at the mining site.

Recovered items during the operation included the Toyota SUV, three trucks loaded with mica and lithium stones, as well as a 40-foot container containing 3,210 bags of mineral resources.

According to the affidavit, the recovered properties faced the risk of rapid deterioration due to the rainy season and were already depreciating in economic value.

The EFCC also informed the court that the principal suspects had already been arraigned on charges relating to unauthorised dealing in mineral resources.

After reviewing the affidavit evidence and arguments presented by the Commission, Justice Osiagor granted the application and ordered the final forfeiture and disposal of the assets.

The court further directed that proceeds from the disposal of the forfeited assets be paid into an interest-bearing account pending the determination of the criminal proceedings against the defendants.

The issues

Illegal mining has remained a major concern in Nigeria due to its economic, environmental and security implications.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that unregulated extraction and illegal export of mineral resources deprive the country of legitimate revenue, fuel environmental degradation and contribute to organised criminal activities.

The increasing global demand for lithium, a key component used in battery production and renewable energy technologies, has also intensified illegal mining activities across parts of Nigeria.

What’s being said

The EFCC maintained that the forfeiture became necessary to prevent further deterioration of the seized assets and preserve their economic value pending the conclusion of the criminal case.

Anti-corruption and mining sector stakeholders have continued to call for stronger enforcement measures, tighter border controls and enhanced regulation of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

What’s next

The forfeited assets are expected to be disposed of in collaboration with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency and court officials as directed by the court.

Meanwhile, criminal proceedings against the suspects linked to the illegal mining activities are expected to continue before the Federal High Court.

Regulatory and security agencies are also likely to intensify surveillance and enforcement operations targeting illegal mining networks across the country.

Bottom line

The court’s forfeiture order marks another significant step in the crackdown on illegal mining and illicit mineral trade in Nigeria. The development underscores growing efforts by authorities to protect the country’s natural resources, strengthen regulatory enforcement and combat economic crimes within the solid minerals sector.