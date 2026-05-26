NUJ partners with Lifestyle Hues to train 100 Abuja journalists on digital media skills

Keypoints

The Nigeria Union of Journalists FCT Council has collaborated with Lifestyle Hues and Adobe Express to train 100 media practitioners.

Participating journalists were mobilized from both public and private media organizations located across the Federal Capital Territory.

Council executives stated that modern journalism demands advanced skills in multimedia editing, visual design, and engaging storytelling formats.

Training coordinators highlighted Adobe Express as a primary tool to boost professional independence and daily newsroom productivity.

Program attendees called for a continuous rollout of capacity-building exercises to match the fast pace of digital media evolution.

Main Story

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, in collaboration with Lifestyle Hues and the Adobe Express Team, on Monday trained 100 Abuja-based journalists on digital media and content creation skills.

The participants were drawn from public and private media organisations across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Declaring the one-day capacity-building training open, Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Ms Grace Ike, reiterated the council’s commitment to empowering media practitioners through continuous learning, innovation and exposure to global best practices.

She noted that the ability to design compelling visuals, edit multimedia content and present stories in engaging formats had become a core part of modern journalism.

To evaluate intermediate newsroom workflows, facilitators emphasized that adopting user-friendly creative suites allows journalists to function efficiently without relying on external design departments.

In her presentation, the training facilitator, Mrs Ayodotun Akinfenwa of Lifestyle Hues, said the initiative was aimed at supporting professionals in the media community.

Akinfenwa explained that Adobe Express tools could significantly boost the productivity of journalists, content creators, business owners and other professionals operating in the digital space.

She noted that digital tools would enable journalists and content creators to produce and distribute information more quickly and effectively for public consumption, thereby contributing to the smooth functioning of society and the economy.

Furthermore, training participants expressed satisfaction with the workshop, framing it as a necessary defense against digital obsolescence in an increasingly competitive media market.

Some participants described the training as a welcome development and called for more capacity-building opportunities for journalists. Attendees noted that keeping up with the fast-evolving digital space is crucial for producing high-quality content optimized for online consumption, thanking the partner organizations for facilitating direct access to modern communication software.

The Issues

Adapting traditional news reporting methods to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

Preventing experienced journalists from losing professional opportunities due to a lack of an active online presence.

Securing continuous capacity-building partnerships to provide media practitioners with regular access to global software tools.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the strategic necessity of the digital workshop, NUJ FCT Council Chairman Ms Grace Ike stated: “I believe this training is one of many steps we are taking to ensure that our members remain competitive, relevant and impactful.”

Emphasizing the structural transformation occurring across the communications industry, she noted: “The media landscape has evolved and the way we present information must also adapt, this is why trainings like these are not just necessary but essential,”

Detailing the operational independence provided by modern software suites, training facilitator Mrs Ayodotun Akinfenwa explained: “Journalists, like everybody else, need to understand how to create designs, announcements, presentations and content in the course of their work. Tools like these help them to be independent and enhance their productivity as journalists and media professionals,”

Warning of the professional disadvantages confronting media workers who fail to publish digitally, she observed: “Journalists need these tools because if you are not online or showing up online, it is almost as if you are not doing anything. People who are not putting out their content or showing up online often miss opportunities, even when they have more experience and knowledge,”

Sharing a testimonial with reporters regarding the practical utility of the session, participant Emiene Odaudu told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) “that the training would help journalists create good content for online consumption.”

Commenting on the shifting operational timelines of the industry, she added that “with the fast pace the digital space was evolving, journalists need such training to keep up with the fast evolving digital space.”

What’s Next

The 100 trained journalists will integrate Adobe Express applications into their respective newsrooms to create multimedia story packages.

The NUJ FCT Council will evaluate feedback logs from this initial session to plan upcoming phases of its capacity-building program.

Lifestyle Hues and the Adobe Express Team will explore wider digital outreach collaborations targeting content creators and media professionals across other regional councils.

Bottom Line

To keep media professionals competitive in a fast-evolving digital space, the NUJ FCT Council has partnered with Lifestyle Hues and the Adobe Express Team to equip 100 Abuja-based journalists with modern content creation and digital multimedia skills.