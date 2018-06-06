BREAKING: Niniola Nominated For BET Viewer’s Choice Awards

Maradona crooner, Niniola has bagged her first BET nomination in the Viewer’s Choice Award: Best International Act category.
The sexy singer’s nomination was announced on Tuesday by BET Africa.
“Congrats to @OfficialNiniola on her nomination for #BETAwards2018 Viewer’s Choice “Best International Act”,” said BET Africa.
Other nominated singers are: Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Sjava (South Africa), Mc Soffia (Brazil), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago), Not3S (UK), Prince Waly (France), Sik-k (South Korea), TakeAMic (France), and IAMDDB (UK).
“Thank you so much guys this is the best news,” the talented singer tweeted upon receiving the news.
“Getting nominated is a very very good feeling. Winning will always be greater. Thank you hoping to bring this home… Naija all the way”, she wrote on Twitter.
— Niniola #ThisIsMe (@OfficialNiniola) June 5, 2018