Abdu-Kafarati Appointed Chief Judge of Federal High Court

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Adamu Abdu-Kafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

He wrote a letter to the Senate requesting the confirmation of Mr Abdu-Kafarati’s appointment.

Mr Abdu-Kafarati was sworn-in as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in September 2017.

His swearing-in was sequel to the president’s failure to nominate a successor to the former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Ibrahim Auta who was due to retire on September 16, 2017.

The Senate had in March urged Mr Buhari to forward nomination of Mr Abdu-Kafarati to the upper legislative chamber for approval as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to avoid constitutional crisis.

Mr Buhari’s letter was read by the Senate President on Tuesday shortly after a joint executive session with the House of Representatives.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 250 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I write to request for the confirmation of the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“It is my hope that the distinguished senate will consider and confirm the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter read.