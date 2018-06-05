Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Listed in Forbes Africa 2018 Under 30 Successful Individuals

Popular Nigerian singers, Davido and Wizkid have made the list of the 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 individuals that are making waves in their industries across the continent.

The list is divided into three: Creative, Technology and Business.

Other celebrities across Africa that made the list are Sarkodie, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Falz, Yemi Alade, Beverly Naya, Sonia Irabor and so on.

Also, fashion entrepreneurs, Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture and Tania Omotayo of Ziva Lagos; beauty entrepreneurs Anita Adetola Adetoye of Anita Brows, Joyce Jacob were also named; actress Beverly Naya also made the list.

Below are details:

Creatives

Thuso Mbedu, 26, South Africa.

Actress.

Maria Borges, 25, Angola.

Supermodel.

Herieth Paul, 22, Tanzania.

Supermodel.

Eddy Kamuanga Illunga, 26, DRC.

Painter.

Cassper Nyovest, 27, South Africa.

Rapper & Entrepreneur.

Stacey Gillian Abe, 27, Uganda.

Multidisciplinary Contemporary Artist.

Yemi Alade, 29, Nigeria.

Singer & Songwriter.

Falz, 27, Nigeria.

Rapper & Actor.

Orapeleng Moodutle, 29, South Africa.

Fashion Designer.

Nomzamo Mbatha, 27, South Africa.

Actress.

Kwesta, 29, South Africa.

Rapper & Entrepreneur.

Davido, 25, Nigeria.

Singer & Songwriter.

Safia Elhillo, 27, Sudan.

Author & Poet.

Joyce Jacob, 28, Nigeria.

Founder: Joyce Jacob Beauty.

Shekhinah, 23, South Africa.

Singer & Songwriter.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal, 28, Nigeria.

Fashion Designer. Founder: Orange Culture.

Wizkid, 27, Nigeria.

Singer & Songwriter.

Koleka Putuma, 25, South Africa.

Poet & Author.

Nasty C, 21, South Africa.

Rapper & Producer.

Beverly Naya, 29, Nigeria.

Actress & Entrepreneur.

Simphiwe, 27, South Africa.

Visual Artist.

Rina Chunga-Kutama, 29, South Africa.

Fashion Designer.

Kemiyondo Coutinho, 28, Uganda.

Playwright, Actress, Filmmaker & Entrepreneur.

Sarkodie, 29, Ghana.

Rapper & Entrepreneur.

Mapeseka Koetie-Nyokong, 29, South Africa.

Actress & Entrepreneur.

Sonia Irabor, 28, Nigeria.

Writer, Filmmaker & Actress.

Tony Gum, 22, South Africa.

Visual Artist.

ANATII, 25, South Africa.

Producer, Writer, Director & Artiste.

Sasha Pieterse, 22, South Africa.

Actress & Singer/Songwriter.

Tania Omotayo, 26, Nigeria.

Model & Entrepreneur

Business

Yannick Nzonde, 29, DRC

Co-founder ATI Groupe

Leroy Mwasaru, 20, Kenya

Founder, Greenpact

Ladipo Lawani, 29, Nigeria

Founder, L&L Foods

Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara, 29, Nigeria

Founder, LanaWey Investment Limited

Mwiya Musokotwane, 28, Zambia

Founder, Thebe Investment Management

Nomvula Mhambi, 29, Zimbabwe

Founder, Disruptive Innovation

Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Falalu, 28, Nigeria

Founder, FalGates

Roger Boniface, 29, South Africa

Founder, EDISIM

Gilbert Eugene Peters, 29, Zimbabwe

Founder, Spidex Media

Sihle Ndlela, 28, South Africa

Co-founder, Majozi Bros Construction

Vera Shaba, 29, South Africa

Founder, Shaba and Rampling; Green Building Solutions

Thomas Duncan, 28, Namiba

Owner, Anticor

Wesley Beneke, 29, South Africa

Founder, WCB Construction

Anita Adetola Adetoye, 26, Nigeria

Founder, Anita Brows Beauty

Akinwande Durojaye, 28, Nigeria

Founder, JustBrandIt; FixMyRide. Co-founder, FueledUp; LashBells

Samuelle Dimairho, 27, Zimbabwe

Co-founder, Chengetedzai Depository Company

Joey Friedman, 26, South Africa

Founder, LA Group of Companies

Zuko Tisani, 25, South Africa

Founder, Legazy Technology Conferencing

Gisela van Houcke, 27, DRC

Founder, Zuri Luxury Hair&Beauty

Bidemi Zakariyau, 28, Nigeria

Founder, LSF|PR

Zareef Minty, 24, South Africa

Founder, ZRF Holdings

Fred Apaloo, 28, Ghana

Founder, Villa Grace

Kene Rapu, 28, Nigeria

Founder, Kene Rapu

Jack Mthembu, 27, South Africa

Founder, First One Adventures

Reabetswe Ngwane, 25, South Africa

Co-founder, KreamFields

Anelisa Mntuyedwa, 28, South Africa

Founder, Gilbert Civils

Gozie Coker, 29, Nigeria

Founder, Coker Creative

Alexander Knieps, 27, South Africa

Founder, Printulu

Adam Amoussou, 27, Benin

Founder, Amosconsult Group

Nataliey Bitature, 28, Uganda

Co-founder, Musana Carts

Technology

Rivo Mhiari, 23, South Africa

Founder, Rikatec

Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi, 27, Nigeria

Co-founder, SureGifts. Director, SureRemit

Isaya Yunge, 28, Tanzania

Founder, SomaApps Technologies Company Limited

Mahmood Oyewo, 26, Nigeria

Co-founder, RubiQube

Kevin Lubega, 28, Uganda

Founder, EzeeMoney

Berno Potgieter & Thatoyaona Marumo, 28, South Africa

Founders, Domestly

Leonida Mutuku, 29, Kenya

Founder, Intelipro

Chris Kwekowe, 25, & Emerald Kwekowe, 21, Nigeria

Founders, Slatecube

Phiwa Nkambule, 26, Swaziland

Co-founder, Riovic

Sunkanmi Ola, 22, Nigeria

Founder, Syracuse Digital

Perseus Mlambo, 29, Zambia

Founder, Zazu Africa Limited

Kola Olajide, 26, Nigeria

Co-founder, Bridge Labs

Bamal Namata, 26, Cameroon

Founder, Maibeta

Riaz Moola, 26, South Africa

Founder, HyperionDev

Leonard Stiegeler, 29, Nigeria.

Co-founder, Zanda, Jumia & Director Ringer Africa AG.

Kofi Genfi & Nii Osae Osae Dade, 24, Ghana.

Founders, CYST Company Limited.

Juan Pienaar, 27, South Africa.

Founder, Apex Media.

Timothy Adeleye, 29, Nigeria.

Founder, Optiweb Communications.

Maya Horgan Famodu, 27, Nigeria.

Founder, Ingressive.

Abraham Omani Quaye, 28, Ghana.

Founder, Farmart.

Melvyn Lubega, 28, South Africa.

Founder, GO1.

Huston Malande, 28, Kenya.

Founder, Skyline Design.

Cukia Kimani, 26 & Ben Myres, 25, South Africa.

Founders, Nyamakop.

Ink Eze, 28, Nigeria. (YAY!! BN Alum!)

Founder, AsoEbiBella.

June Syowia, 23, Kenya.

Founder, Beiless Group.

Obinna Okwodu, 27, Nigeria.

Founder, Fibre.