Davido, Falz Dominated Nigeria’s Music Scene in May

Davido’s song, ‘Assurance’ emerged as the hottest Nigerian song released last month, May 2018. Following the Afrobeat song is the controversial song, ‘This is Nigeria’ by Falz.

These songs and eight others was obtained from statistics from online downloads and streaming devices like iTunes, Spotify, Youtube, radio airplay and other download devices. The list which was published in a magazine gave the top position to ‘Assurance’, the song which caught a buzz after the song owner Davido bought a Porsche for his girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday last month. With this, Davido remains the hottest and perhaps the most bankable Nigeria music artiste as result of his feat last year wrestling the pinnacle and bragging rights from his rival now friend, Wizkid. The DMW label owner may just win the BET Int’l Act 2018 Award holding later this month.

Falz, who is fast becoming the most dominant rapper cum entertainer in Nigeria, has his trending song, ‘This Is Nigeria’ as the second most downloaded song in May 2018. The song was a subtle way of speaking out about the ills of the country. The video however stoked controversy because of the use of hijab-wearing ladies dancing to the song beats.

Though the Censors board, NFVCB claims that Falz didn’t bring the video for licensing, it may just have made the song more all the more popular and aroused curiosity around it.

The third ranked song is ‘Baba’ by DJ Spinall Ft Kiss Daniel. Others on the list include ‘Fake Love’ by Duncan Mighty Featuring Wizkid, ‘Selense’ by Harrysong featuring Kiss Daniel & Reekado Banks.

Olamide’s song, ‘Kana’ made the list in the sixth position among songs released in May. The rapper who is set to get married to his baby mama soon surprisingly didn’t get any award at the Headies held last month.

The other last four songs are: ‘Overload’ by Mr Eazi Ft Slimcase & Mr Real, ‘2geda’ by Korede Bello, ‘Ebeano Internationally’ by Mr P (P Square) and ‘My Dear’ by DJ Big N Ft. Don Jazzy & Kiss Daniel.

‘Assurance’, the audio and video of which got released on the 1st of May currently has over 7million views on YouTube.