DSS Partially Restores Saraki’s Security Details

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday partially returned some of its operatives who were withdrawn from the security team of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

It was gathered that about five of the operatives recalled have been returned.

The DSS had withdrawn some of its operatives from the security detail of Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

It was reported that DSS withdrew nearly two-thirds of its personnel attached to Saraki and the remaining three presiding officers at the National Assembly.