BREAKING: House Of Reps Seeks Six-Year Tenure For President, To Share Among Zones

Changes to the 1999 Constitution are being proposed by a group of House of Representatives MPs in order to allow the President to be rotated among the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

Additionally, they seek a constitutional reform that would provide “a single tenure of six years for the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s governors and president.”

“Reduction in government spending and wastage, efficiency in governance, and national stability by providing a single term of six years for the President and Governors,” stated Ikenga Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency, Imo State, on behalf of the group on Monday in Abuja.

Details to follow.