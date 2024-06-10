Heineken Treats Football Fans To Unforgettable UCL Watch Party

Adekunle Gold, Bloody Civilian, Crowd Controller, Do2dtun, and Oxlade deliver spectacular performances

As the world settled in to watch the highly anticipated 2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, Heineken, the renowned global beer brand, hosted exciting watch parties for Nigerian football fans across the country.

As part of the “Cheers to all hardcore fans” campaign, the brand known for championing good times and unforgettable experiences hosted watch parties in over 10 locations nationwide, including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha, to witness the match on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

These events brought fans together to celebrate their passion for the epic clash between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, which unfolded at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

It was more than just a watch party, as fans were treated to thrilling performances by Adekunle Gold, Bloody Civilian, Do2dtun, MIA, DJ Crowd Controller, DJ Big N, Alternate Sound, Oxlade, and WanniXHandi. The fans had a great time as they enjoyed chilled Heineken beer and captivating performances.



The UCL final ended in a thrilling 2–0 victory for Real Madrid, crowning them Champions of Europe for an unprecedented fifteenth time. Heineken’s sponsorship of the just-concluded UCL further solidifies its position as a global leader in sports sponsorship. Through these unique experiences, Heineken continues to build a culture of celebrating the beautiful game, making the passion worthwhile for these true hardcore fans. The Nigerian football fandom can now look forward to next year’s UCL, as Heineken will surely give the fans another amazing experience.