Bandits Use Advanced Tech To Evade Surveillance, Says Minister

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has revealed that bandits operating across Nigeria deploy advanced technology to communicate and evade security surveillance.

Tijani made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he explained that tracking the communications of criminal groups is more complex than many people assume.

According to the minister, bandits use sophisticated methods that make it difficult for security agencies to trace their locations. He said the criminals deliberately route their phone calls through multiple telecommunications towers to confuse monitoring systems and frustrate surveillance efforts.

Tijani noted that this discovery influenced the Federal Government’s decision to invest in telecommunications infrastructure in remote and underserved areas. He said the criminals often operate in locations with limited network coverage because it supports their tactics.

He added that the government is responding by strengthening Nigeria’s digital and surveillance capacity, including plans to upgrade the country’s satellite systems to improve security monitoring nationwide.

The minister stressed that the situation highlights the urgent need for greater investment in telecommunications infrastructure, pointing out that Nigeria’s capacity remains far below global standards. He said while countries like China have more than four million 5G towers, Nigeria currently has about 40,000 towers.

His comments come amid a renewed wave of insecurity in several parts of the country, particularly in the northern region. In recent weeks, bandits have abducted schoolchildren in Niger and Kebbi states, while attacks on churches and communities have been reported in Kogi and Kwara states.

The rising incidents of abductions and killings have triggered public outrage, with the Nigeria Labour Congress announcing plans for a nationwide protest on December 17 to demand improved security and better protection of lives.