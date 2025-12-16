FAAC Allocates N1.928 Trillion To FG, States, And Local Governments For November 2025

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N1.928 trillion for November 2025 to the Federal Government, state governments, and local government councils, the committee confirmed at its December meeting. The session was chaired by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The total allocation was drawn from gross revenue of N2.343 trillion, generated from statutory revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), and the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

According to the FAAC communiqué, of the N1.928 trillion shared, the Federal Government received N747.159 billion, states were allocated N601.731 billion, while local government councils received N445.266 billion. Oil-producing states also received N134.355 billion as derivation revenue, representing 13 per cent of mineral revenue.

Before distribution, N84.251 billion was deducted as the cost of revenue collection, while N330.625 billion was set aside for transfers, interventions, and refunds.

The gross statutory revenue for November 2025 stood at N1.736 trillion, lower than October’s N2.164 trillion, reflecting a decline of N427.969 billion. From this, N59.993 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, and N273.925 billion allocated for transfers, interventions, and refunds, leaving N1.403 trillion for distribution among the three tiers of government and oil-producing states.

Under statutory revenue distribution:

Federal Government: N668.336 billion

States: N338.989 billion

Local governments: N261.346 billion

Oil-producing states (derivation revenue): N134.355 billion

VAT and EMTL allocations

The communiqué showed that VAT revenue dropped to N563.042 billion in November from N719.827 billion in the previous month, a decrease of N156.785 billion. From the VAT collection, N22.522 billion was deducted as collection costs, and N54.682 billion went to transfers, interventions, and refunds. The remaining N485.838 billion was distributed as follows:

Federal Government: N72.876 billion

States: N242.919 billion

Local governments: N170.043 billion

From the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), a total of N43.400 billion was shared:

Federal Government: N5.947 billion

States: N19.823 billion

Local governments: N13.876 billion

Meanwhile, N1.736 billion was deducted as collection costs and N2.018 billion allocated for transfers, refunds, and savings.

The FAAC communiqué also noted a moderate increase in excise duty, but several major revenue lines recorded declines, including Petroleum Profit Tax, Hydrocarbon Tax, Company Income Tax (both upstream and general), Capital Gains Tax, oil and gas royalties, import duties, CET levies, VAT, EMTL, and other fees.

FAAC meetings determine the monthly allocation of federally collected revenues among Nigeria’s three tiers of government. Between January and July 2025, Nigeria’s 36 states cumulatively received N4.43 trillion, with oil-producing states accounting for about 35 per cent of total disbursements.

During this period, the top five recipient states were:

Delta – N50.70 billion

Lagos – N41.84 billion

Rivers – N41.65 billion

Bayelsa – N41.52 billion

Akwa Ibom – N40.39 billion

Among the top ten, the least recipient was Edo State with N17.84 billion, reflecting the continued impact of oil revenue and the 13 per cent derivation principle.

FAAC allocations remain a critical mechanism for ensuring fiscal balance across federal, state, and local governments while supporting development and governance priorities nationwide.