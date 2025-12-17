Abia Enacts Startup Law To Position State As South East Tech Hub

The Abia State Government has enacted a new law aimed at positioning the state as a major hub for technology and innovation in the South East.

Governor Alex Otti assented to the Abia State Startup Law 2025 this week, following its passage by the State House of Assembly. The legislation domesticates the Nigerian Startup Act of 2022 at the state level and provides a legal and regulatory framework to support technology-enabled businesses operating within Abia.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed the development on Monday while briefing journalists in Umuahia after a meeting of the State Executive Council. He said the law is designed to stimulate innovation, attract investment and nurture digital talent as the state works to diversify its economy beyond traditional sectors.

According to Kanu, the law applies to companies with significant operations in Abia as well as startups that are formally recognised and labelled under the national Startup Act. He added that the framework is expected to create a more enabling environment for tech-driven enterprises to grow and thrive in the state.

Alongside the new startup law, the state government is advancing plans to introduce electric buses as part of a broader push toward cleaner and more efficient urban transportation. Kanu said the initiative is being implemented under the Abia Transport Transformation Project, a state-owned electric mass transit scheme.

He explained that the first phase of the project will involve the deployment of about 100 electric buses, with an initial batch of 20 vehicles already delivered in November. Another 20 buses are expected to arrive early next year. Each bus has a seating capacity of 40 passengers and can travel up to 400 kilometres on a single charge.

State officials said the buses are custom-built for Abia and fitted with modern safety and comfort features, including surveillance cameras, charging ports, disability access, emergency exits and fire extinguishers. When fully rolled out, the project is expected to place Abia among the first states in Nigeria to adopt electric buses for public transportation, reflecting growing interest in cleaner energy solutions amid rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.

Kanu also outlined other initiatives approved by the State Executive Council. He said the state will unveil its Abia 25-Year Development Plan on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, with development partners, traditional rulers and local government officials expected to attend.

In the health sector, he announced the commencement of the Abia Global Medical Mission, which began on Monday and will run through December 20, offering free advanced medical services at designated centres across the state. He also disclosed that 850 young people will graduate this weekend from the second cohort of the Abia Techrise ICT Training Programme, bringing the total number trained in 2025 to nearly 1,400.

As the festive season approaches, the commissioner said road rehabilitation projects are ongoing across the state, while security agencies have been placed on heightened alert to ensure public safety.