ATC 3.0: Experts Say Poor Adoption Slowing Nigeria’s Tech Progress

Experts in the technology sector have identified low adoption as the biggest obstacle to technological advancement in Nigeria, despite the growing availability of digital solutions across industries.

They made this known in Abuja at the official launch of Abuja Tech Converge 3.0, tagged ATC 3.0, themed “Beyond Buzzwords: Demystifying Emerging Tech for Real Impact.” The event was organised in partnership with OCP Africa.

Speaking at the event, Head of Digital at OCP Africa, Akintude Akinwande, said developing digital technologies capable of helping businesses and industries thrive in Nigeria is not the real challenge. According to him, the major difficulty lies in getting people to adopt and use these solutions.

He explained that many developers have successfully built innovative tools across sectors, but convincing Nigerians to embrace and apply them remains a persistent hurdle. Akinwande stressed that this challenge is particularly evident in agriculture, where technology could significantly improve productivity.

He noted that Nigeria’s average fertiliser usage remains below 30 kilograms per hectare, far below the global benchmark of about 300 kilograms per hectare in more advanced agricultural economies. According to him, closing this gap will not be achieved through increased supply alone but by building demand and helping farmers understand the productivity benefits.

Akinwande said technology, including artificial intelligence, can easily be developed to support farmers, but ensuring that such tools reach farmers and are actively used is where the real work lies. He added that helping farmers recognise the value of productivity-driven practices is critical to addressing broader agricultural challenges.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Agric, Uka Eje, said Abuja Tech Converge 3.0 was designed to highlight technology as a driver of real impact, job creation, and skills development within the ecosystem.

Eje noted that job creation remains a core focus, adding that the organisation trains and deploys young people to bridge the significant employment gap in Nigeria and across Africa. He said empowering young people with relevant technology skills is essential to ensuring that innovation translates into sustainable economic growth.