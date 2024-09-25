ASUU Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To FG, Threatens Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address several unresolved issues. ASUU is demanding the finalization of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021, as well as the release of salaries withheld during the 2022 strike.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke expressed frustration with the government’s lack of commitment and delay tactics, stating that these actions are exacerbating the crisis in the public university system.

“In view of the foregoing, ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, September 23, 2024, during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the membership of the union.

“The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government’s failure to seize the new opportunity offered by ASUU to nip the looming crisis in the bud,” ASUU said

ASUU is demanding the release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), in addition to seeking the implementation of the 2021 agreement. They are also calling for the payment of outstanding third-party deductions, such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

The union is advocating for funding the revival of public universities, which is partially included in the 2023 Federal Government Budget, and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances, also partially covered in the same budget.

Addressing the proliferation of universities by Federal and State Governments, implementing the reports of visitation panels to universities, reversing the illegal dissolution of Governing Councils, and adopting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a replacement for IPPIS, are other demands of the union.