Stanbic IBTC Bank Set To Boost Entrepreneurship With 2024 Edition Of Its SME training

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has commenced the 2024 edition of its annual SME training. This initiative is designed to empower small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), stimulate economic growth, and promote entrepreneurial innovation across the country.

The event will be held in key locations across Nigeria, including Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, and Abia states, from Thursday, 19 September 2024, to Friday, 01 November 2024.

As part of its commitment to developing the Nigerian economy and supporting SMEs, Stanbic IBTC Bank has meticulously designed this programme to provide entrepreneurs and business owners in the open market with essential tools, knowledge, and networks to thrive in today’s competitive market. The Stanbic IBTC 2024 SME training promises to be a transformative experience for all participants, as Stanbic IBTC Bank brings banking solutions to their doorstep.

At the training sessions, attendees will engage in workshops led by experts, offering invaluable insights and practical skills from seasoned professionals and industry leaders. It is a prime opportunity for networking, allowing participants to meet and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, potential partners, and investors, thus broadening their business opportunities.

The event will also provide access to innovative tools and resources to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and foster growth. Additionally, attendees will receive up-to-date market insights, including forecasts, strategies, and firsthand success stories from thriving businesses directly from market analysts. This setup ensures all participants acquire new knowledge, practical tools, and connections to advance in their respective industries.

Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed tremendous enthusiasm for the SME training: “At Stanbic IBTC, our commitment to the success of Nigerian small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) is rock solid. We recognise these businesses’ role in nurturing economic development, and we provide a supportive platform to meet their immediate needs while paving the way for a sustainable future for businesses nationwide.” Olajumoke added that Stanbic IBTC empowers entrepreneurs through this initiative and creates a conducive environment where businesses can thrive and prosper. “Our objective is to ensure that Nigerian SMEs are well-equipped with the necessary tools, knowledge, and resources to achieve remarkable growth and contribute significantly to the nation’s economy.”

The event represents a significant advancement in efforts to engage with and support Nigeria’s small and medium-scale enterprise (SME) sector, a critical component of the national economy. Through initiatives like the 2024 specialised SME training programme, Stanbic IBTC is reinforcing its commitment to being a key player in fostering the nation’s socioeconomic growth.