Alia: No part of Benue will be surrendered to herders

Key Points

Gov. Hyacinth Alia says his administration will protect Benue’s ancestral lands and defeat insecurity.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to protecting lives and property and commended President Bola Tinubu for strengthening security in the state.

Stakeholders in Sankera, Kwande and Jechira called for unity and continued support for the administration ahead of the 2027 elections.

Main Story

Gov. Hyacinth Alia has vowed to protect Benue’s territory, declaring that no part of the state will be handed over to herders.

The governor made the declaration on Monday during his statewide thank-you tour, where he met traditional rulers, religious leaders, political actors and other stakeholders in the Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo and Kwande/Ushongo Jechira federal constituencies.

Alia said his administration remained determined to tackle insecurity and safeguard the ancestral lands of Benue communities.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for steps taken to strengthen the state’s security architecture, particularly the establishment and location of the Nigerian Army 5 Division in Benue.

The governor said traditional rulers would remain important partners in efforts to maintain peace, settle disputes and mobilise communities for development.

At Sankera, the Tor Sankera, HRH David Sevav, asked the state government to intensify efforts to restore peace in the area.

He also appealed for the rehabilitation of the waterworks and greater inclusion of Sankera indigenes in government appointments.

Alia later held engagements with traditional rulers, religious leaders and political stakeholders in Kwande, where he urged the various groups to maintain unity and work together for the state’s development.

He recognised the contribution of traditional rulers to peacebuilding and dispute resolution, while urging religious leaders to continue promoting peaceful coexistence.

The governor also called on political leaders to place the interests of Benue above personal and political differences.

At Jechira, Alia similarly met with traditional, religious and political stakeholders and stressed the need for discipline, unity and collective participation in the state’s development.

Former Gov. Gabriel Suswam, who joined the governor at Sankera, commended the administration for its performance, particularly its infrastructure projects.

Suswam also expressed support for the re-election of Alia and Tinubu and called on stakeholders to remain united.

The member representing Sankera Federal Constituency, Mr Solomon Wombo, urged political leaders to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and maintain unity in support of the administration.

The APC State Chairman, Mr Benjamin Omale, appreciated stakeholders in Sankera, Kwande and Jechira for their support and urged them to sustain it ahead of the 2027 elections.

An APC leader in Kwande, Mr Moses Ternenge, also declared support for Alia, Tinubu and the party’s candidates in the 2027 elections.

The Issues

The governor’s declaration comes against the backdrop of insecurity and disputes over land and community safety in Benue.

Alia’s remarks also place security and protection of ancestral lands at the centre of his administration’s engagement with traditional, religious and political stakeholders.

The governor’s thank-you tour also has a political dimension, with stakeholders in the areas expressing support for his administration and the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

What’s Being Said

“No part of the state will be surrendered to herders.”

— Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue

The governor said his administration would defeat insecurity and protect the people’s ancestral lands.

— Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue

The Tor Sankera appealed for the restoration of peace, the resuscitation of the waterworks and increased opportunities for Sankera indigenes in government appointments.

— David Sevav, Tor Sankera

Suswam commended the administration’s performance, particularly its ongoing infrastructural projects, and expressed support for the re-election of Alia and Tinubu.

— Gabriel Suswam, Former Governor of Benue

The member representing Sankera Federal Constituency called for political unity and grassroots mobilisation in support of the administration.

— Solomon Wombo, Member Representing Sankera Federal Constituency

The APC State Chairman thanked stakeholders across Sankera, Kwande and Jechira for their support and urged them to sustain it ahead of the 2027 elections.

— Benjamin Omale, APC State Chairman

What’s Next

The Alia administration is expected to continue its engagement with traditional, religious and political stakeholders as it seeks to strengthen cooperation on security and development.

Stakeholders in the affected constituencies are also expected to sustain mobilisation and support for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bottom Line

Alia says his administration will not surrender any part of Benue to herders and will continue efforts to protect lives, property and ancestral lands, while stakeholders across Sankera, Kwande and Jechira have called for unity and expressed support for the administration ahead of 2027.