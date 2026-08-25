Akpabio says Tinubu inherited economy ‘in shambles’

Key Points

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy in shambles but has improved it through economic reengineering.

Akpabio says the APC will campaign on the administration’s achievements ahead of the 2027 general election.

He also defended the 10th National Assembly and highlighted its contributions to education through TETFund and NELFUND.

Main Story

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, says President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy in shambles but has transformed the situation through what he described as innovative thinking and economic reengineering.

Akpabio said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have enough achievements to present to Nigerians when it begins its nationwide campaign for the 2027 general election, expressing confidence that Tinubu would secure a second term.

The Senate President spoke on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while receiving members of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), led by its chairman, Senator Mohammed Dandutse.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, on Tuesday, Akpabio said the Tinubu administration had recorded significant progress since assuming office despite the difficult economic situation it inherited.

He said 27 states were unable to pay salaries and pensions when Tinubu assumed office, but that the situation had changed under the administration.

Akpabio said the administration’s achievements would become major campaign issues ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that Nigerians would judge the government based on its record.

He said Tinubu had demonstrated an ability to introduce innovative solutions to Nigeria’s economic and developmental challenges.

Akpabio challenged opposition politicians seeking to defeat Tinubu in 2027 to present their own records in public office for comparison with the achievements of the present administration.

He maintained that opposition politicians were aware of the administration’s achievements in the economy, agriculture, security, education and fiscal policy but were unwilling to acknowledge them because of their political interests.

The Senate President also defended the performance of the 10th National Assembly, saying the Senate under his leadership had made significant contributions to national development.

He commended members of the committee for continuing their legislative and oversight responsibilities despite the Senate’s annual vacation.

Akpabio also cautioned against relying on information circulated on social media, urging politicians and Nigerians to focus on verifiable facts and achievements.

The Senate President further assured senators who would not return to the 11th National Assembly that their loyalty to the APC and the Tinubu administration would not go unrecognised.

Earlier, Dandutse said the committee’s visit was part of its constitutional responsibility and an opportunity to pay homage to Akpabio as a leader.

He commended the 10th National Assembly for legislation that he said had produced tangible benefits for Nigerians, particularly in the education sector.

Dandutse said the committee was in Akwa Ibom State to conduct sensitisation and oversight activities on infrastructure projects executed through TETFund.

He described education as critical to Nigeria’s development and said sustained investment in the sector was necessary for national progress.

The Issues

Akpabio’s remarks place the economic performance of the Tinubu administration at the centre of the APC’s preparations for the 2027 general election.

His comments also highlight the political contest expected ahead of the election, with the Senate President challenging opposition politicians to present their records for comparison with those of the current administration.

The visit by the TETFund and NELFUND committee also focused attention on the role of the National Assembly in education legislation, oversight and infrastructure development.

What’s Being Said

“The current president has done a lot for Nigerians. He met an economy in shambles. When he came in, 27 states could not pay salaries and pensions, but today, the story has changed because of his reengineering and thinking out of the box.”

— Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate

“In 2027, Nigerians will separate the shafts from the grains and re-elect President Tinubu for a second term in office.”

— Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate

“We have a president who thinks outside the box, bringing about innovation. We will have something to tell Nigerians about the unprecedented achievements of Mr President at the campaign grounds.”

— Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate

“Someone who is challenging him cannot even tell us what he did when he was governor. I can tell you what I did when I was the governor of my state. We will tell them a lot.”

— Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate

“Those in the opposition know too well the achievements of this government in the area of the economy, agriculture, security, education and fiscal policy, but because they are in the opposition, they won’t say it.”

— Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate

“The 10th Senate under my leadership has made giant strides and we are very proud of it. We will continue to collaborate with the Executive arm of government to achieve more for Nigerians.”

— Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate

“We don’t need to listen to the social media because it is garbage in, garbage out.”

— Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate

“We are here today for a very important constitutional responsibility and to pay homage to our leader, the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

— Mohammed Dandutse, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, TETFund and NELFUND

“Under your leadership, we have enacted the law that is benefiting the Nigerian masses. Nigerian parents are happy because of NELFUND and TETFund.”

— Mohammed Dandutse, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, TETFund and NELFUND

“We are in Akwa Ibom State on sensitisation and oversight on all of the infrastructures executed by TETFund.”

— Mohammed Dandutse, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, TETFund and NELFUND

“This law is fundamental to the success story of the development of Nigeria, because education is key to success.”

— Mohammed Dandutse, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, TETFund and NELFUND

What’s Next

The APC is expected to present the Tinubu administration’s record as part of its campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Senate committee is also expected to continue its sensitisation and oversight activities on TETFund-funded infrastructure projects.

Bottom Line

Akpabio says the Tinubu administration’s economic and developmental record will provide the APC with a strong basis for its 2027 campaign, while the Senate President and the TETFund and NELFUND committee highlighted the National Assembly’s role in supporting government programmes and education development.