AfDB Reveals Presidential Candidates Ahead Of May 29 Election

The African Development Bank (AfDB) announces the official list of candidates competing for the institution’s top leadership role in the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for May 29, 2025.

This announcement follows a two-day meeting by the Steering Committee of the Board of Governors at the bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. After evaluating all applications, the committee clears five candidates from across Africa, each offering diverse leadership experience and development expertise.

Hott Amadou – Senegal

– Senegal Dr. Maimbo Munzele – Zambia

– Zambia Tah Ould – Mauritania

– Mauritania Tolli Mahamat – Chad

– Chad Ms. Tshabalala Swazi – South Africa

Diverse Leadership to Shape Africa’s Future

Each candidate presents a distinct vision for the AfDB’s future, setting the stage for a competitive election. The winner will succeed Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who has led the bank since 2015, introducing significant reforms and steering the institution through global economic challenges.

The results of the election are expected to influence the AfDB’s future focus, especially on infrastructure development, economic growth, climate resilience, and sustainable development across the continent.

AfDB Strengthens Commitment to Regional Integration

The AfDB also reinforces its focus on regional integration, stressing the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in boosting intra-African trade by up to 52% by 2035.

Dr. Joy Kategekwa, Director of Regional Integration at the AfDB, highlights the initiative’s potential, stating, “Africa’s economic transformation relies on effective integration. The AfCFTA offers a chance to unlock markets, drive industrial growth, and create jobs.”

During a high-level ministerial roundtable in Casablanca, organized by the African Leadership Organization, government officials, business leaders, and financial partners discuss strategies to strengthen infrastructure, align trade policies, and promote cross-border economic opportunities.

Dr. Kategekwa adds, “Integration goes beyond goods and services; it encourages the free flow of people, ideas, and investments. The AfDB remains committed to supporting Africa’s progress through strategic investments and partnerships.”