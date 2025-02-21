PZ Cussons Upgrades UNIJOS Chemistry Laboratory With State-of-the-Art Equipment In Partnership With NOTAP

Leading consumer goods company, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, has reinforced its commitment to advancing scientific research and education in Nigeria with the donation of cutting-edge chemistry equipment to the University of Jos (UNIJOS) to upgrade its chemistry laboratory.

This initiative, delivered in partnership with the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), is part of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC’ broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to enhance research capabilities and foster innovation in higher education institutions.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the University of Jos, was officiated by the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, represented by the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr Barr. Lady Obiageli Amadiobi. Key dignitaries in attendance included senior representatives from PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, NOTAP, and UNIJOS, as well as members of the academic and corporate communities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Dimitris Kostianis, Chief Executive Officer of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting education and innovation in Nigeria. “At PZ Cussons, we believe that investing in education and scientific research is key to shaping the future of our nation. This donation, the 8th under our partnership with NOTAP, underscores our commitment to providing world-class research infrastructure that empowers students and researchers. By equipping institutions like the University of Jos with modern facilities, we are fostering innovation, enabling groundbreaking discoveries, and contributing to national development. We encourage other corporate organisations to join us in supporting educational institutions, as strengthening research and learning is a shared responsibility that benefits the entire nation.”

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Barr. Lady Obiageli Amadiobi, Director-General of NOTAP, commended PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC for its dedication to advancing Nigeria’s research and education sector. “The donation of this state-of-the-art laboratory highlights the importance of public-private collaboration in advancing scientific and technological capacity in Nigeria. Through our partnership with PZ Cussons, we are ensuring that universities have access to the tools and resources they need to drive innovation and research excellence. This initiative is a demonstration of how corporate social responsibility (CSR) can be aligned with national development goals, particularly in the areas of science, technology, and innovation. We hope this serves as a call to action for other private-sector players to invest in Nigeria’s knowledge economy.”

The upgraded chemistry laboratory is set to enhance research and learning opportunities for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, equipping them with the necessary skills to advance scientific discovery. Faculty members at UNIJOS as well as student leadership commended the initiative, noting its potential to improve hands-on learning, experimentation, and capacity-building within the institution.

This intervention further strengthens the long-standing partnership between PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC and NOTAP in supporting Nigeria’s academic institutions. It serves as a testament to the vital role that private-sector investment plays in fostering innovation, knowledge-sharing, and sustainable development, in line with Nigeria’s broader vision for scientific and technological advancement.