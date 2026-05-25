ADC dissolves Mark-Led NWC, elects Abdulkadir Bashir as national chairman

Key points

The Dumebi Kachikwu-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dissolved the Sen. David Mark-led National Working Committee during a special convention in Abuja.

Abdulkadir Bashir emerged as the new National Chairman alongside other members of the party’s newly constituted National Working Committee.

Bashir blamed the party’s past internal crisis on alleged selfish interests and pledged transparent, inclusive and accountable leadership.

Main story

A faction of the African Democratic Congress led by Dumebi Kachikwu has dissolved the Sen. David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) during its special convention held in Abuja.

The motion for the dissolution was moved by the Benue State Chairman of the party, Allias Adiku, and seconded by the Zamfara State Chairman, Kabiru Garuba.

The motion was unanimously adopted through a voice vote by delegates and party members present at the non-elective special convention.

Following the dissolution, the convention approved the election of a new National Working Committee to oversee the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The convention also ratified the adoption of the party’s 2018 constitution, as amended, as the operational framework guiding the administration and activities of the party.

The convention subsequently elected Abdulkadir Bashir as the new National Chairman of the party.

Other members of the newly elected leadership include Johnny Derek as Deputy National Chairman, Kennedy Odion as National Secretary, while Kingsley Ogah emerged as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

In his acceptance speech, Bashir called for unity, fairness and inclusive leadership, urging party members to work collectively toward rebuilding and repositioning the party.

The Katsina-born politician pledged commitment to democratic principles, transparency and accountability in the administration of the party.

According to him, he began active politics in 1999 and previously contested as vice-presidential candidate under the United Democratic Party before joining the ADC.

Bashir stated that he played a major role in establishing and expanding the ADC structure across Katsina State and the wider North-West geopolitical zone.

“I contributed significantly to building the ADC structure in Katsina State and strengthening the party’s presence across the North-West geopolitical zone,” he said.

The issues

The latest development signals deepening internal realignments within the ADC amid ongoing coalition talks and political manoeuvring ahead of future electoral contests.

Bashir attributed the party’s previous crisis to what he described as selfish interests and attempts by some former leaders to maintain permanent control over the party structure.

“This is a political party, not a private enterprise. Every political organisation must operate according to established rules, regulations and democratic principles,” he stated.

He stressed that good leadership must be built on transparency, fairness, tolerance and loyalty, adding that politics should primarily focus on serving citizens responsibly.

The ADC chairman also claimed that members who resisted injustice and alleged selfishness within the party faced opposition but remained committed to reclaiming the party through lawful means.

What’s being said

Bashir said the ADC remained guided by constitutional provisions, democratic principles and internal regulations, which all party leaders and members must respect.

He noted that several opposition coalition groups had approached the ADC because of its perceived strength and potential as a viable alternative political platform capable of challenging the ruling party.

According to him, despite internal crises, the ADC recorded commendable performance during the 2023 general elections.

He urged aggrieved members to forgive past differences and return to the party in the interest of unity and national development.

“Let us unite and continue the good work already started for the success of the ADC, Nigeria and the collective progress of our people,” he said.

What’s next

Political observers expect the leadership change to trigger further reactions within the party, especially from supporters of the dissolved National Working Committee.

Attention is also likely to focus on how the new leadership navigates ongoing coalition discussions and reconciles aggrieved factions ahead of future elections.

The development may further reshape opposition politics as parties continue to reposition themselves within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Bottom line

The dissolution of the David Mark-led National Working Committee and the emergence of Abdulkadir Bashir as ADC National Chairman underscore ongoing power struggles and restructuring efforts within the party. The new leadership now faces the challenge of uniting members, stabilising internal structures and positioning the ADC as a stronger opposition force ahead of future political contests.