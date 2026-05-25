Nigeria intensifies Ebola surveillance amid fresh outbreak fears in East Africa

Key points

Nigeria has heightened nationwide surveillance and emergency preparedness over the growing Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says no confirmed Ebola case has been recorded in the country, but the risk of importation remains high due to international travel and cross-border movement.

Emergency response systems, surveillance activities and healthcare preparedness measures have been activated nationwide to ensure rapid detection and containment of any suspected case.

Main story

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, has intensified nationwide surveillance and emergency preparedness measures following renewed Ebola Virus Disease outbreaks in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a fresh public health advisory issued on Sunday, the Director-General of the NCDC, Jide Idris, disclosed that Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case linked to the ongoing regional outbreaks. However, he warned that the country remains vulnerable because of increasing international travel, population movement and the scale of transmission in affected East African nations.

According to the agency, its latest risk assessment classified border communities, international airports and major transport hubs as high-risk areas requiring intensified monitoring and surveillance.

“This assessment estimated the risk of Ebola importation into Nigeria as high due to the ongoing transmission in the DRC and Uganda, international travel and population movement, uncertainty regarding the full magnitude of the outbreak, and the potential for delayed recognition because symptoms may overlap with endemic diseases such as malaria and Lassa fever,” the advisory stated.

The NCDC revealed that the National Emergency Operations Centre has been placed on alert mode, while the National Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate response efforts nationwide through established reporting and escalation pathways.

The agency further stated that epidemiologists and Rapid Response Teams have been placed on standby for possible deployment to any part of the country if the need arises.

As part of broader preparedness efforts, the NCDC said it is working closely with state Ministries of Health, Port Health Services and other government institutions to strengthen national readiness against a possible outbreak.

The agency added that surveillance and epidemic intelligence activities have been intensified across the country, including monitoring of unusual health events, rumours and public alerts to enable early detection of suspected cases.

Enhanced surveillance, it said, is also ongoing at international points of entry and border communities.

To strengthen infection prevention and control, the NCDC disclosed that Ebola preparedness tools and checklists have been distributed to healthcare facilities nationwide. Refresher training programmes are also being conducted for health workers on triage systems, infection prevention procedures and early identification of suspected viral haemorrhagic fever cases.

States have equally been advised to designate isolation and treatment centres, evaluate bed capacity, strengthen logistics systems and ensure the availability of emergency medical supplies.

The agency noted that plans are underway to preposition critical response materials such as personal protective equipment, laboratory consumables, body bags and other emergency supplies in strategic locations nationwide.

On laboratory readiness, the NCDC said Nigeria currently maintains Ebola testing capability in states with international ports of entry and within the national public health laboratory network, adding that additional surge testing capacity remains available if required.

The agency also cautioned Nigerians against misinformation, noting that public awareness campaigns have been intensified alongside the distribution of “Ebola Myths and Facts” materials to counter false claims circulating online.

The issues

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with infected blood, bodily fluids, secretions or contaminated materials. Symptoms commonly include fever, headache, weakness and muscle pain, although health experts emphasise that the disease is not airborne.

Nigeria’s latest preparedness alert revives memories of the country’s successful containment of Ebola in 2014 after Patrick Sawyer arrived in Lagos from Liberia while infected.

The 2014 outbreak resulted in 20 confirmed cases and eight deaths before Nigerian health authorities successfully halted further transmission through aggressive contact tracing, isolation protocols and widespread public awareness campaigns.

Nigeria’s response was later commended globally by the World Health Organization as one of Africa’s most effective epidemic containment efforts.

What’s being said

Public health experts have continued to warn that increased global travel, porous borders and fragile healthcare systems across parts of Africa continue to heighten the risk of cross-border disease transmission.

Experts also note that although disease surveillance systems have improved significantly following the COVID-19 pandemic and previous outbreaks of Ebola, monkeypox and Lassa fever, sustained vigilance remains critical to preventing another public health emergency.

What’s next

Health authorities are expected to sustain enhanced surveillance at borders, airports and healthcare facilities while continuing public sensitisation campaigns nationwide.

The NCDC is also likely to intensify collaboration with regional and international health agencies to closely monitor developments in Uganda and the DRC while ensuring rapid response capability within Nigeria.

Bottom line

Although Nigeria has not recorded any Ebola case linked to the current outbreaks in East and Central Africa, authorities say the country remains on high alert. The government’s renewed preparedness measures are aimed at ensuring early detection, rapid containment and preventing a repeat of large-scale transmission within the country.