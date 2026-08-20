83 Nigerian returnees arrive in Lagos from South Africa

Key points

Eighty-three Nigerian returnees arrived in Lagos from Johannesburg aboard a South African Airways flight on Wednesday.

The returnees were accompanied by two officials from the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg.

Private individuals provided funding for the returnees’ flight tickets.

The returnees were received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed over to relevant government agencies for documentation and profiling.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and safe return of Nigerians abroad.

Main Story

A total of 83 Nigerian returnees from South Africa have arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a South African Airways flight from Johannesburg.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, who said the returnees were accompanied by two officials from the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg.

Ebienfa said the repatriation was facilitated through the procurement of flight tickets by public-spirited private individuals whose support enabled the returnees to return safely to Nigeria.

Upon arrival, the returnees were received by the Director of the African Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Haruna Ali-Gombe, who welcomed them on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Issues

The repatriation highlights the need for continued consular support for Nigerians facing difficult circumstances abroad and stronger coordination among government agencies to ensure their safe return and reintegration.

What’s Being Said

Ebienfa said the returnees were handed over to relevant government agencies for necessary documentation and profiling ahead of their reunification with their families.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of Nigerians abroad and ensuring their safe return when necessary.

What’s Next

The relevant government agencies are expected to complete the documentation and profiling of the returnees before their reunification with their families. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, the private sponsors and other agencies involved in facilitating the return and reception process.

Bottom Line

The arrival of the 83 Nigerians marks another coordinated repatriation effort, with government agencies and private sponsors working together to facilitate their safe return, documentation and eventual reunification with their families.