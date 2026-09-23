Niger inaugurates inquiry into deaths of 37 NSCDC detainees

KEY POINTS

• Niger State has inaugurated a nine member Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the deaths of 37 people in NSCDC custody.

• The commission will examine the arrests, legality and conditions of detention, as well as the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

• It has four weeks to complete its assignment and submit recommendations.

MAIN STORY

The Niger State Government has constituted a nine member Judicial Commission of Inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 37 people who died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Gov. Umaru Bago inaugurated the commission on Tuesday in Minna and charged its members to conduct the inquiry diligently, impartially and in accordance with the law.

The commission is to examine the circumstances surrounding the arrests and legality of the deceased persons’ detention, including their condition and treatment while in custody.

Its mandate also covers the causes of the deaths, the responsibility and accountability of officers involved, and relevant medical and forensic evidence. The commission is expected to make general findings and recommendations based on its investigation.

Bago said the commission was established under the law to determine the facts surrounding the incident and get to the root of the deaths.

He gave the panel four weeks to complete its assignment, expressing confidence that its members would justify the responsibility entrusted to them.

The governor said the findings would help the government determine appropriate steps following the inquiry.

THE ISSUES

The commission has been given a broad mandate covering both the circumstances of the arrests and the treatment of the deceased while in custody. Its work will therefore examine events leading to the deaths as well as the conditions under which the detainees were held. The inquiry will also consider accountability, including the role of officers involved, alongside medical and forensic evidence relating to the deaths. The investigation comes amid public concern over the deaths. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Nasiru Mu’azu, said the establishment of the commission was not intended to prejudice anyone.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It has been set up to look into the facts, evidence and circumstances surrounding the death of the 37 persons.” – Nasiru Mu’azu, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

“The fact that they are alleged to be illegal miners does not in any way diminish their fundamental rights or the obligation of the state to protect their lives.” – Nasiru Mu’azu, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

WHAT’S NEXT

The commission, chaired by Justice Mohammed Mohammed of the Niger State High Court of Justice, has four weeks to complete its assignment.

Its report is expected to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident and provide recommendations based on its findings.

BOTTOM LINE

Niger State has opened a judicial inquiry into the deaths of 37 people in NSCDC custody. The commission will examine the arrests, detention conditions, causes of death and possible accountability before making recommendations.