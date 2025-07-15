Zenith Bank Joins ₦3 Trillion Club on Nigerian Exchange

Zenith Bank Plc has captured investors’ attention with strong market performance, pushing its market capitalization to approximately ₦3 trillion on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The bank’s shares briefly touched a 52-week high of ₦72 before closing slightly lower at ₦71.50 during Monday’s trading session.

The bullish momentum around Zenith Bank comes as investors anticipate its second-quarter 2025 earnings report and the bank’s customary interim dividend, a yearly tradition that continues to attract income-focused shareholders. The banking index rose sharply as top-tier lenders saw increased buying ahead of earnings season.

Several equity analysts have upgraded their ratings and raised target prices for Zenith Bank, citing strong investor sentiment following last week’s rally. Many expect demand for the stock to remain strong as the financial results approach.

Zenith Bank’s expansion drive and heavy investment in innovation are expected to support earnings growth, even as a potential interest rate cut may pressure net interest margins across the sector.

Addressing regulatory concerns, the bank’s management has assured investors that it remains unaffected by the Central Bank’s dividend suspension for banks with large single-obligor exposures.

As of Monday’s close, Zenith Bank’s market capitalisation stood at ₦2.936 trillion, based on its 41.069 billion outstanding shares. This places it just behind GTCO, the most valuable financial services company on the exchange.

Together, GTCO, Zenith Bank, and UBA now hold a combined market valuation of over ₦8 trillion, with GTCO leading, followed by Zenith Bank and UBA.

With expectations of an interim dividend, analysts believe investors will continue to increase exposure to top banking stocks, particularly Zenith Bank, which recently reached the ₦3 trillion mark on the Nigerian Exchange.