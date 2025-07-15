Interswitch Launches New Solution to Streamline Pension Remittances

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading technology companies, has unveiled Interswitch PensionRemit, a fully automated platform designed to help employers comply with the newly introduced Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS).

In a statement released on Monday, Interswitch confirmed that the platform supports the regulatory requirements set by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, which came into effect on June 1, 2025.

The company stated, “Fully compliant with the PCRS framework, Interswitch PensionRemit is an authorised Payment Solution Service Provider under the new system.”

Designed for ease of use and efficiency, the platform allows employers to upload contribution schedules, validate Retirement Savings Account (RSA) PINs and Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in real time, and execute secure payments, all within a single seamless process.

“We built Interswitch PensionRemit with employers and the future in mind to address long-standing challenges in the pension remittance process. The platform empowers both large organisations and small businesses to meet PenCom’s new mandate as efficiently as possible,” the company said.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of large corporates, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and service providers across Nigeria, PensionRemit offers a range of features aimed at removing friction and boosting compliance.

Key benefits include a simplified remittance process aligned with PCRS guidelines, real-time delivery and confirmation of schedules, automated audit trails with instant receipts, zero platform fees for employers, and reduced reporting and compliance burdens.

PensionRemit also supports a broader ecosystem that includes payroll providers, HR software developers, and enterprise resource planning vendors, enabling seamless integration of pension compliance into financial and administrative workflows.

The launch of PensionRemit reinforces Interswitch’s commitment to providing technology-driven solutions that promote transparency, efficiency, and trust in Nigeria’s financial system. Employers and service providers transitioning to PCRS-compliant processes can now explore the platform and access its support tools.